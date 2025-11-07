MAFS UK's Bailey shares adorable post of his daughter after heart-wrenching final date with Rebecca

7 November 2025, 11:28

MAFS UK's Bailey shares adorable post of his daughter after heart-wrenching final date with Rebecca
MAFS UK's Bailey says his daughter Bluebell is his "home". Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Bailey has us in tears with this post about his daughter Bluebelle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite initial fears that Bailey wasn't the 'Alpha' she was looking for, Rebecca and Bailey have become one of the strongest couples on this year's season of Married at First Sight UK.

While things have been practically perfect since their honeymoon, and they are clearly deeply in love with one another, the end of the experiment has put major pressure on their future as the distance of their home towns is now too big to ignore.

Rebecca has built her dream life up in Liverpool, where she owns a beautiful home and an aesthetics business. Whereas, Bailey is all the way down south in Hove, where he co-parents his adorable daughter Bluebelle. With Bailey's insistence that he would not move away from his child, the pressure has been on Rebecca to uproot her life and move in with Bailey.

The weight of the decision loomed large during their final date as they were both brought to tears over the possibility of their relationship not working out.

MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca were brought to tears on their final date
MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca were brought to tears on their final date. Picture: E4

During their final date, Rebecca adorably said: "Throughout this experience, it's brought me happiness to have made our apartment like home to us, but home to us feels like each other."

And now, in what we hope isn't a hint that they've split, Bailey said that his daughter Bluebelle is his "home".

Taking to Instagram, Bailey wrote: "My home ❤️ You have seen one half of why the decision on where to live was so hard, well here is the other!

"Bluebelle is everything to me and I am a very present father. I co parent and she is with me 40% of the time, we have a ridiculously close bond (little besties) and I wouldn't have it any other way!"

He ended the post saying: "When you have children you realise their happiness comes before your own ❤️"

Bailey included several pictures of him and Bluebelle through the years.

One viewer commented under the post: "The most beautiful daddy and daughter, she is truly gorgeous hope you are doing good and im STILL rooting for you and Rebecca xxxxxxxxxxxx"

Another wrote: "Beautiful morals, I’m really hoping and I’m sure Bec’s is aware of these. I as a mum to a daughter would be so happy knowing that my daughter would be moving away from me to be with somebody like yourself. You’re definitely a keeper. Your daughter is beautiful 😍"

While they've made it to their final date, Final Vows is still around the corner where we should find out the fate of Bailey and Rebecca's relationship.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK's Rebecca shares unaired clip from her final date with Bailey

MAFS UK's Rebecca reveals surprising unaired clip from her final date with Bailey

Julia-Ruth pictured drinking and Nelly looking angry.

MAFS UK’s Julia-Ruth dramatic return confirmed with an explosive reunion

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

Here's why hit dating show MAFS UK is no longer airing on Thursdays

Here's why MAFS UK isn't on Thursdays

Ashley pictured smiling at a dinner party and April pictured laughing.

MAFS UK's April and Ashley fuel dating rumours with cosy ice skating date

MAFS UK's Grace has called out the production company for 'sanitising' her story

MAFS UK's Grace fumes at production for 'sanitising' her story

Hot On Capital

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite amid unconfirmed reports and speculation about 'complaints' filed before filming

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on David Harbour "bond" amid 'bullying' reports

Maxton Hall Books: Do Ruby And James End Up Together?

Do Ruby and James end up together? Here's what happens in the Maxton Hall books

Rosalía 'La Perla' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained

What does 'La Perla' mean? Rosalía's savage 'La Perla' lyrics translated into English

Aitch, Vogue Williams, and Angry Ginge all pictured.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line up 'revealed' before stars head into jungle

Jessie J joins Capital's Jingle Bell line-up for Night Two

Jessie J joins star-studded line-up for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

First-ever Love Island star set to perform in the Eurovision Song Contest

Love Island star announced as the first Eurovision contestant for 2026

Love Island

Taylor Momsen says Gossip Girl was "killing her" before she quit the show mid-season

Taylor Momsen says Gossip Girl was "killing" her before she quit the show mid-season

Louis Tomlinson teases upcoming project with Zayn Malik is "different" to what's been done before

Louis Tomlinson breaks silence on secret Netflix project with Zayn: 'There's not much like it'
Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back this December

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back! Dates, venue and all the info

Events

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about why she won't reveal anything about her baby daughter

Millie Bobby Brown explains why she won't reveal anything about her baby daughter

Rebecca's MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with her ex Mark.

MAFS UK's Rebecca’s ‘ex-boyfriend’ claims she left him to go on show

MAFS UK's Keye responds to being labelled "classist" and "entitled" by viewers

MAFS UK's Keye responds to being labelled "classist" and "entitled" by viewers

Steven pictured holding his phone and Julia-Ruth at a dinner party.

MAFS UK's Steven and Julia-Ruth dating theories explained

Are Chrishell and Emma still friends? Their Selling Sunset feud over Blake Davis explained

Are Chrishell and Emma still friends? Their Selling Sunset feud over Blake Davis explained

Love Island's Harrison has addressed his split from Lauren

Love Island's Harrison reveals real reason for Lauren split

Love Island

Steven's MAFS promo image and him pictured holding his phone up.

MAFS UK's Steven reveals he ‘secretly quit' show in unaired scenes with producers

Wicked: For Good director explains how 'As Long As You're Mine' has been changed from the musical

Wicked: For Good director confirms 'As Long As You're Mine' will be different to the musical
MAFS promo image and Rebecca and Davide pictured looking shocked.

MAFS UK couple reportedly split in secret after filming wrapped

Lauren and Harrison pictured posing together and together in the villa.

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren reportedly split

Love Island

More TV & Entertainment News

Rebecca and Bailey pictured at a commitment ceremony and smiling in a selfie.

MAFS fans spot major clue Rebecca and Bailey have split

Rebecca's MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with Bailey.

MAFS UK's Rebecca opens up about how Bailey cheating rumours really made her feel

Chrishell says she's "done" with Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

Chrishell says she's "done" with Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

MAFS UK's Sarah finally addresses Joe affair speculation

Exclusive: MAFS UK's Sarah breaks silence on Joe affair speculation

Abi and Grace pictured talking to Abi and Davide and Rebecca looking surprised.

Shocking MAFS UK partner swap exposed with matching tattoos

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Nelly and Rebecca pictured looking shocked and Steven pictured posing.

MAFS UK's Rebecca and Nelly poke fun at Steven exposing their unaired 'argument'

Neelima and Steven from MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Nelly and Steven still together?

MAFS UK's Steven was confronted over his active, verified Hinge profile

MAFS UK's Steven defends himself after his Hinge profile was exposed

Bailey and Rebecca pictured together looking shocked and April and Nelly together.

MAFS UK 2025 drama as couple who made it to Final Vows now "hate each other"

Nelly and Steven pictured at a commitment ceremony and April smiling.

MAFS UK's Steven and April address affair rumours after Partner Swap

Steven's MAFS promo image and April pictured laughing.

MAFS UK's Steven teases wife swap after Partner Swap with April