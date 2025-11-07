MAFS UK's Bailey shares adorable post of his daughter after heart-wrenching final date with Rebecca

MAFS UK's Bailey says his daughter Bluebell is his "home". Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Bailey has us in tears with this post about his daughter Bluebelle.

Despite initial fears that Bailey wasn't the 'Alpha' she was looking for, Rebecca and Bailey have become one of the strongest couples on this year's season of Married at First Sight UK.

While things have been practically perfect since their honeymoon, and they are clearly deeply in love with one another, the end of the experiment has put major pressure on their future as the distance of their home towns is now too big to ignore.

Rebecca has built her dream life up in Liverpool, where she owns a beautiful home and an aesthetics business. Whereas, Bailey is all the way down south in Hove, where he co-parents his adorable daughter Bluebelle. With Bailey's insistence that he would not move away from his child, the pressure has been on Rebecca to uproot her life and move in with Bailey.

The weight of the decision loomed large during their final date as they were both brought to tears over the possibility of their relationship not working out.

MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca were brought to tears on their final date. Picture: E4

During their final date, Rebecca adorably said: "Throughout this experience, it's brought me happiness to have made our apartment like home to us, but home to us feels like each other."

And now, in what we hope isn't a hint that they've split, Bailey said that his daughter Bluebelle is his "home".

Taking to Instagram, Bailey wrote: "My home ❤️ You have seen one half of why the decision on where to live was so hard, well here is the other!

"Bluebelle is everything to me and I am a very present father. I co parent and she is with me 40% of the time, we have a ridiculously close bond (little besties) and I wouldn't have it any other way!"

He ended the post saying: "When you have children you realise their happiness comes before your own ❤️"

Bailey included several pictures of him and Bluebelle through the years.

One viewer commented under the post: "The most beautiful daddy and daughter, she is truly gorgeous hope you are doing good and im STILL rooting for you and Rebecca xxxxxxxxxxxx"

Another wrote: "Beautiful morals, I’m really hoping and I’m sure Bec’s is aware of these. I as a mum to a daughter would be so happy knowing that my daughter would be moving away from me to be with somebody like yourself. You’re definitely a keeper. Your daughter is beautiful 😍"

While they've made it to their final date, Final Vows is still around the corner where we should find out the fate of Bailey and Rebecca's relationship.

