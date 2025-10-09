MAFS UK's Rebecca addresses claims Bailey cheated on her during filming

9 October 2025, 10:56

Rebecca MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with Bailey.
Rebecca has broken her silence on rumours that her husband Bailey cheated on her. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Did Bailey cheat on Rebecca in MAFS UK? Here's what Rebecca's said about rumours that Bailey was unfaithful.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The drama on Married At First Sight UK continues to roll in hot and heavy as Rebecca addresses rumours that husband Bailey cheated on her during filming with his ex.

On Bailey and Rebecca's wedding day, sparks weren't flying for Rebecca as she was unsure if Bailey fit her typical alpha man type. However, they quickly moved past their initial hiccup. The pair grew closer on their honeymoon which helped build the foundations for a blossoming romance. At the second commitment ceremony, Bailey even dropped the L-bomb.

However, rumours recently began circulating amongst MAFS fans that Bailey cheated on Rebecca during filming. And, to make matters worse, it's been speculated that it was with his ex Lulu while Rebecca was unwell at the apartment.

As MAFS fans have been reacting to these shocking claims, Rebecca has now broken her silence on the controversy.

Rebecca and Bailey pictured at the recent commitment ceremony.
Bailey dropped the L-bomb to Rebecca during the second commitment ceremony. Picture: E4

At a recent Halloween event, Rebecca addressed the rumours. She said: “I saw that TikTok - somebody sent it to me, and apparently I was ill and had missed something & then Bailey was unfaithful.

“All I can say is I wasn’t ill and I didn’t miss anything. I can only talk about myself at the end of the day and I wasn’t ill. I’m never ill, so…”

Joined by bride Leah, she added: “She’s like an inspector, she doesn’t miss a thing.”

Rebecca wasn't the only one to speak out on the rumours. Bailey's ex Lulu spoke to tabloids too, she said: "Yes I have been sent the TikTok, it’s really upsetting to read as it’s completely untrue.

"Me and Bailey have a healthy co-parenting relationship and that is all. We have not hooked up since we broke up in early 2024.

"I also was in a new relationship when this apparently happened so again, complete lies and really damaging actually."

Bailey pictured smiling with his ex Lulu
It was rumoured Bailey cheated on Rebecca during filming with ex Lulu. Picture: Instagram

Now, MAFS fans are waiting patiently for Bailey's past open relationship drama to be exposed on show. Before the show aired, a source close to Bailey and his ex fiancée spilled all the alleged juicy details.

They told tabloids: "Those close to Bailey and his ex-fiancé know that the relationship was not monogamous, and as it was an open relationship, both parties hooked up with other people at different times throughout their partnership. 

"The couple had some rules in the relationship, and Bailey didn’t always follow them, but has taken accountability for his mistakes and openly talks about them on MAFS UK."

They continued: “He and his ex-partner remain friends, and there is a mutual respect between them. They shared some amazing experiences together and continue to support each other. All will be revealed on the upcoming series of MAFS UK."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

April and Leo said 'I do' on MAFS UK 2025

Are MAFS UK's April and Leo still together?

April's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK bride April - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Leo's MAFS promo image and pictured on his wedding day.

Meet MAFS UK groom Leo - Age, job, where he's from and more revealed

Reiss's MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with ex Dani Imbert in 2023.

MAFS UK groom Reiss’ celebrity ex speaks out after his TV appearance

Abi's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

Meet MAFS UK bride Abi - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

John's MAFS promo image and pictured on his wedding day.

Meet MAFS UK groom John - Age, job, where he's from and more revealed

Hot On Capital

Louis at a red carpet and pictured with Liam at the Brit awards.

Louis Tomlinson addresses One Direction reunion after Liam Payne's passing

Love Island's Chris and Kem share emotional reunion for Capital's Make Some Noise

Love Island's Chris and Kem share emotional reunion for Capital's Make Some Noise

Did Ed Gein help catch Ted Bundy? The true story behind the Monster scene

Did Ed Gein help catch Ted Bundy? The true story behind the Monster scene

Sabrina Carpenter features on Taylor Swift's title track 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift explains dark meaning behind 'The Life of A Showgirl' lyrics with Sabrina Carpenter
Here's what Taylor has said about the 'CANCELLED!' lyrics and their meaning

Who is Taylor Swift's 'CANCELLED!' about? The scandalous lyrics explained

Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' season 2 release date has been announced

Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' season 2 release date is sooner than you think

Are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about Olivia Rodrigo? The theory explained

Taylor Swift explains what 'Father Figure' is about following Olivia Rodrigo theories

Taylor Swift has responded to 'The Life of a Showgirl' backlash

Taylor Swift responds to 'The Life of a Showgirl' criticism

Leisha's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK bride Leisha - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Reiss's MAFS promo image and pictured wearing a suit at a bar.

Meet MAFS UK groom Reiss - Age, job, where he's from and reality ex revealed

Pitbull at BST Hyde Park with special guest Kesha

Pitbull at BST Hyde Park with special guest Kesha - How to get tickets

Events

Leisha and Reiss pictured separately in their MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together?

Did Ed Gein actually talk like that? Monster fans uncover his real voice in Lost Tapes interview

Did Ed Gein actually talk like that? Monster fans uncover his real voice in Lost Tapes interview
How old is Ed Gein in Monster? His real age in comparison to actor Charlie Hunnam

How old is Ed Gein in Monster? His real age in comparison to Charlie Hunnam explained

Davide MAFS promo image and pictured on holiday.

MAFS UK's Davide: His age, job, Instagram and ex revealed

MAFS UK's Davide shares his loss transformation

MAFS UK's Davide unrecognisable in pre-weight loss transformation pics

Taylor Swift explains why she hasn't done the Super Bowl halftime show yet

Taylor Swift reveals why she refuses to do the Super Bowl halftime show

Was Adeline Watkins real? The true story behind Ed Gein's girlfriend in Monster

Was Adeline Watkins real? The true story behind Ed Gein's girlfriend in Monster

Abi and John's both pictured separately in their MAFS UK promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Grace's MAFS UK promo image and pictured with Ashley at the commitment ceremony.

MAFS UK's Grace slams show for ‘irresponsible edits’ after uncomfortable commitment ceremony

More TV & Entertainment News

The mother of Married at First Sight UK's Steven's children has spoken out

MAFS groom Steven's kids' mum addresses 'secret girlfriend' scandal

Amber Davies has become a huge West End star since leaving Love Island

Amber Davies age, where she's from, boyfriend, dancing experience and more

How long is Taylor Swift's Release Party of a Showgirl movie?

How long is the Taylor Swift 'movie'? Everything shown in the Release Party of a Showgirl

MAFS UK's Steven has broken his silence after "aggressive" behaviour

MAFS UK's Steven "embarrassed" by his "aggressive" behaviour in new statement

Steven and his ex-girlfriend Melissa Stacey

Who is MAFS UK's Steven's ex-girlfriend? Cheating scandal explained

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

MAFS UK's Steven during the second dinner party

MAFS UK's Steven breaks silence over explosive dinner party scene

Divarni MAFS promo image and pictured smiling.

Meet MAFS UK’s Divarni - Age, job, child and every TV show he's been on

Julia-Ruth's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK bride Julia-Ruth - Age, job, where she's from, reality TV past and family explained

Julia-Ruth and Divarni MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed