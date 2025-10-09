MAFS UK's Rebecca addresses claims Bailey cheated on her during filming

Rebecca has broken her silence on rumours that her husband Bailey cheated on her. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Did Bailey cheat on Rebecca in MAFS UK? Here's what Rebecca's said about rumours that Bailey was unfaithful.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The drama on Married At First Sight UK continues to roll in hot and heavy as Rebecca addresses rumours that husband Bailey cheated on her during filming with his ex.

On Bailey and Rebecca's wedding day, sparks weren't flying for Rebecca as she was unsure if Bailey fit her typical alpha man type. However, they quickly moved past their initial hiccup. The pair grew closer on their honeymoon which helped build the foundations for a blossoming romance. At the second commitment ceremony, Bailey even dropped the L-bomb.

However, rumours recently began circulating amongst MAFS fans that Bailey cheated on Rebecca during filming. And, to make matters worse, it's been speculated that it was with his ex Lulu while Rebecca was unwell at the apartment.

As MAFS fans have been reacting to these shocking claims, Rebecca has now broken her silence on the controversy.

Bailey dropped the L-bomb to Rebecca during the second commitment ceremony. Picture: E4

At a recent Halloween event, Rebecca addressed the rumours. She said: “I saw that TikTok - somebody sent it to me, and apparently I was ill and had missed something & then Bailey was unfaithful.

“All I can say is I wasn’t ill and I didn’t miss anything. I can only talk about myself at the end of the day and I wasn’t ill. I’m never ill, so…”

Joined by bride Leah, she added: “She’s like an inspector, she doesn’t miss a thing.”

Rebecca wasn't the only one to speak out on the rumours. Bailey's ex Lulu spoke to tabloids too, she said: "Yes I have been sent the TikTok, it’s really upsetting to read as it’s completely untrue.

"Me and Bailey have a healthy co-parenting relationship and that is all. We have not hooked up since we broke up in early 2024.

"I also was in a new relationship when this apparently happened so again, complete lies and really damaging actually."

It was rumoured Bailey cheated on Rebecca during filming with ex Lulu. Picture: Instagram

Now, MAFS fans are waiting patiently for Bailey's past open relationship drama to be exposed on show. Before the show aired, a source close to Bailey and his ex fiancée spilled all the alleged juicy details.

They told tabloids: "Those close to Bailey and his ex-fiancé know that the relationship was not monogamous, and as it was an open relationship, both parties hooked up with other people at different times throughout their partnership.

"The couple had some rules in the relationship, and Bailey didn’t always follow them, but has taken accountability for his mistakes and openly talks about them on MAFS UK."

They continued: “He and his ex-partner remain friends, and there is a mutual respect between them. They shared some amazing experiences together and continue to support each other. All will be revealed on the upcoming series of MAFS UK."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.