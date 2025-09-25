Meet MAFS UK bride Rebecca - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Rebecca is on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK has introduced us to Rebecca but who is she? Here's everything to know about the MAFS bride including her age, job and where she's from.

Strong-willed Rebecca joined Married at First Sight UK after a failed engagement and a whirlwind marriage. While the 31-year-old aesthetics nurse has nailed her career, she's been unlucky in love and has turned to the experts to help her find 'Mr Right'.

Starting her own aesthetics clinic and becoming her own boss is a reflection of her fiercely independent nature, but now she's looking to let go of the reigns a little bit and find a husband who can take control and allow her to be her true self.

Experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Doughlas have matched her with 36-year-old business owner Bailey who is looking for someone that can be a good role model to his three-year-old daughter.

As we watch Rebecca's journey with Bailey unfold on our screens, here's everything you need to know about the bride.

Rebecca on her MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

How old is MAFS UK's Rebecca?

The bride entered the experiment at 31 years old.

Where is MAFS UK's Rebecca from?

Rebecca hails from Liverpool.

What is Rebecca from MAFS UK's job?

The MAFS UK star is a trained nurse but has become her own boss after opening up her very own aesthetics clinic, Burrows Lane Aesthetics Clinic.

Rebecca asked Bailey to give her a kiss on the cheek at the end of their wedding ceremony. Picture: E4

Does MAFS UK's Rebecca have any children?

No but she does have a fur baby, an adorable 3-year-old Cockapoo called Dotty.

But we hope she's open to becoming a step-mum and Dotty having a sibling since her MAFS groom, Bailey, is the proud dad of three-year-old Bluebelle.

What is MAFS UK's Rebecca's Instagram?

You can find Rebecca, and adorable snaps of her dog Dotty, at @bec.fen.

