MAFS UK's Rebecca opens up about how Bailey cheating rumours really made her feel

3 November 2025, 20:55

Rebecca's MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with Bailey.
Rebecca has first exclusive interview opening up with Bailey. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca Fen has opened up about how Bailey’s cheating rumours with ex Lulu really made her feel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK bride Rebecca has opened up about how claims that Bailey had cheated on her during the experiment really made her feel.

Despite Bailey being more than happy with Rebecca on their wedding day, sparks definitely weren't flying for her - she offered him a cheek kiss at the alter and confessed, “He’s not my type”. However, after their awkward start, the couple came on leaps and bounds. And on the show, the became known as the "mum and dad" of the group.

They may seem like the perfect pair now, but their relationship was rocked early on by cheating rumours. A TikToker had claimed that Bailey cheated with his ex, Lulu, while Rebecca was sick during the experiment. At the time, Rebecca and Bailey swiftly shut down the rumours and insisted it was untrue.

However, Rebecca has come forward to reveal the impact those rumours had on her and why she couldn't stay silent.

Rebecca and Bailey looking cosy at the recent dinner party.
Rebecca and Bailey were loved-up at the recent dinner party. Picture: Instagram

Talking to Yahoo UK, Rebecca said: "It was tough seeing it [the cheating rumours], because it was that content creator that posted about that. It was like the first one that came out — that was real fake news. Whereas, we see things from trolls and people that have got really strong opinions, but they don't know. You just pass those ones by."

She explained: "But I think when a content creator, who claims to have a source really close to the show, comes up with something like this... It's tough because people take that as gospel.

"And people say, 'Well, this person said they've got a source close to the show, so they must know what's going on,' and all of it is lies."

"I was never ill, I never missed anything, and Bailey didn't leave me for any period of time, and he didn't go back to his ex. It was just false. It was just plucked out of thin air," she insisted.

Bailey pictured smiling with his ex Lulu.
Bailey pictured with his ex Lulu. Picture: Instagram

Rebecca continued: "And I think it is hard to navigate sometimes when you've got the public believing these things and not just taking these as like, 'Oh, it's just clickbait'. People really do believe it.

"That's why I did comment on that post, because I wouldn't usually comment, but I thought it's so false that I'll just have my say and just cut it dead.

"And I think the post is still up; it is what it is. It's probably good for viewings for that lady but because we've had trolling and people's opinions and comments for a little while now, I don't mind it if I'm completely honest."

Rebecca, Bailey and Bailey's sister during Homestay on MAFS UK
Rebecca, Bailey and Bailey's sister during Homestay on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Although we're yet to find out the outcome of Rebecca and Bailey's relationship, she gushed about him in the interview, saying: "I never expected to fall so hard. When I started to feel those feelings for Bailey, it was as if the cameras weren't there anymore."

"I'm just on this journey, falling in love with this guy, and I didn't really think I'm falling in love on reality TV."

One thing the bride did make perfectly clear was the real reason she doesn't wear her wedding ring, explaining: "It's so hard. I have people stop me in the supermarket and talk about MAFS, and then they ask me, and people will comment saying 'she's not wearing a ring.'

She continued: "I don't wear any rings at all, other than going out, because I'm in the gym so much, and obviously, I work in a clinic, so I can never have rings on."

