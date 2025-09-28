Meet MAFS UK groom Paul - Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

Paul divorced his partner in 2011.

MAFS UK 2025 is welcoming Paul to the experiment to find love. Picture: Channel 4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Paul Rico as a groom but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant from how old he is to his dating disasters revealed.

Married At First Sight UK has introduced Paul Rico, the oldest groom of series 10 who is ready to find his perfect woman and show that it's never too late for love.

Paul divorced his first partner in 2011 and has been single ever since - now, he is ready to take a gamble on love one more time. The father-of-three challenged the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, to find him someone who is outgoing and shares his love for life.

The experts have matched him with Anita - who has a zest for life and loves an adventure. However, at the alter things took an unexpected turn. When it came time for Paul’s vows, he pulled out a long list from inside his suit jacket and said “These are my vows”. This moment left both Anita and the wedding guests visibly bemused, as Anita responded “You’re joking!”

As we follow the journey of Paul and Anita - here's everything we know about Paul, from his age, where’s he from, his job and more revealed.

Paul divorced his partner in 2011 and has been single ever since. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS UK Paul?

Despite being the oldest groom on the show at 60 years old, Paul is full of energy.

The father of three, has a youthful approach to life which has often surprised his friends. Having been single for 14 years, he feels ready to take the gamble on love one more time.

Where is MAFS UK Paul from?

Paul was born and raised in Edinburgh Scotland, but moved to Bath at 18 and hasn’t looked back.

Paul has been matched with Anita, who lives in Durham, a five hour drive from Bath. We wonder if distance could be a problem? Or will the couple will commit to making a long-distance relationship work.

What is MAFS UK Paul's job?

Paul is retired, living his best life playing golf and socialising with friends.

At the stag do, Paul was quick to share advice with the group. He told them that sexual attraction wasn't everything, that it would grow if you were on the same wavelength as your partner, and if not you would most likely part ways.

Paul wanted someone who shares his love for life. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK Paul looking for?

The experts have been tasked to find Paul someone who is outgoing, who he can share his love for life and hobbies with.

Paul has been single for over a decade and has dipped his toes into the world of dating apps. However, nothing progressed beyond a first date. In an Instagram post, he revealed that he struggled with dating apps: "6 days until I get married at first sight. Still less stressful than dating apps. 🤷‍♀️📱💀."

What is MAFS UK Paul's Instagram?

You can find the golf-lover groom here: @paul.richo_.

