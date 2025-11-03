Shocking MAFS UK partner swap exposed with matching tattoos

A TikTok creator claims to have a shocking spoiler. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

A Married At First Sight UK partner swap is set to be exposed during the reunion episode after they got matching tattoos.

As we fast approach Final Vows for Married At First Sight UK, rumours have started swirling about the outcomes of the couples. Now, a TikTok creator has made a shocking claim that a new couple involved in a 'wife or husband swap situation' gets exposed at the yet-to-be-confirmed reunion.

So far, series 10 has seen Anita and Paul, Sarah and Dean, Julia-Ruth and Divarni, and Maeve and Joe all split - so it's no surprise fans are wondering who actually made it to Final Vows. As usual, the cast have stayed tight-lipped to prevent any spoilers being leaked.

However, this doesn't mean MAFS fan are unable to find or share theories, exclusives, and anonymous tips offs online. One TikTok creator recently posted a video discussing alleged spoilers she had heard, which reportedly came from an anonymous source claiming to know one of the cast members.

A TikTok creator has claimed there's a "wife or husband swap situation" that will be exposed. Picture: Instagram

In a TiKTok, the creator said: "There is a couple, who is not an original couple, who I believe gets found out at the reunion or gets exposed at the final reunion.

"The couple have been away together and they got matching quotes tattoos."

The content creator later clarified in the comments that the 'original couple' weren't together on the show, rather it was a "wife or husband swap situation".

MAFS fans were quick to share their theories in the comments, one wrote: "Joe & Sarah 🤔."

Another penned: "😳 Leah and…. Ok I’m on it."

Tabloids have now backed these rumours, saying details of the partner swap will air during the experiment, and rock their fellow cast members. The new couple in question have been on holiday together, where they got matching tattoos, and then returned home before it all came crashing down.

Grace and Ashley at the last commitment ceremony. Picture: E4

A source said: “They went on holiday together on the sly after leaving the experiment and got matching tattoos while there. When they got back, the bride wanted to pursue something more serious with the groom but he wasn’t interested.

“He did her dirty, because they’d been away together and even got matching tattoos and then he says he’s not feeling it when they got back.”

The source added: “It’s all going to come out in the reunion episode of the show, and people are questioning both their motives and why they both even decided to enter the experiment in the first place to then just go off and be sneaky together.”

We'll update you as soon as we have any more details on the affair and if a reunion is confirmed.

