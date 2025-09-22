Are MAFS UK's Nelly and Steven still together?

The pair met on Married at First Sight UK.

Are MAFS UK Neelima and Steven still together? Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Neelima and Steven met on Married at First Sight UK, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know.

Married at First Sight UK's Neelima, who goes by Nelly, made a wedding entrance for the history books, as she was carried to the aisle in a dolly decorated in flowers.

Luckily for her, Steven, who was waiting at the end of the aisle, was more than impressed by het OTT arrival. The dad-of-two was overjoyed by his match, and Nelly couldn't stop smiling as she looked up at her tall new hubby.

Throughout their wedding reception the conversation of Steve having kids loomed heavy. But did Nelly accept him and his little ones? Or did something else sour their marriage further down the line?

Here's everything we know about whether Nelly and Steven are together now that the show's stopped filming.

Neelima was carried into her wedding by six men. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK Neelima and Steven still together?

As they only just got married on the show and there is plenty more episodes to come, we don't quite have the answer to that.

The pair seemed to get very well during their wedding and honeymoon so it might be - as Nelly said herself - "a match made in heaven".

We will update this page when we have any more news on the couple, but for now we can confirm that they follow each other on Instagram - which could be a huge sign that things worked out.

Steven privately revealed to Nelly that he has two children. Picture: E4

When Steven announced that he was going to be on the show, he wrote: "It’s about to go down… down the aisle that is 😉 I went and got myself married 💍 👀 Watch me on MAFSUK Coming soon to @e4grams #mafsuk"

And when Nelly revealed her reality TV stint, she said: "The rumours are true… I said I do 💋 💍 Watch me on #MAFSUK coming soon @e4grams"

Sharing a snap of her stella entrance, she said: "Not me turning up to my wedding like a full Bollywood bride 👀💃🏽"

Steven loved her Bollywood look as he mentioned throughout their ceremony how much he loved her red dress.

