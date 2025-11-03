MAFS UK's Steven defends himself after his Hinge profile was exposed

MAFS UK's Steven was confronted over his active, verified Hinge profile. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Nelly's friend revealed Married at First Sight UK's Steven had been using the dating app Hinge while he was married to her.

While the breaks had been on for a while, Married at First Sight UK's Nelly and Steven's relationship came to a screeching halt on Sunday night's episode (episode 27) when it was revealed that Steven had been using the dating app Hinge.

During Homestay, Nelly had gone home to Manchester alone after Partner Swap week had resulted in nothing but arguments between her and show husband Steven. However, after some time apart, Steven chose to head to Manchester to address things with Nelly face-to-face.

It looked as if they were heading to a break-up anyway, but a spanner was thrown in the works when Nelly's flatmate revealed she'd been doing some "digging" on Steven.

She then went on to share evidence that Steven had been active on a dating app, despite technically still being in a relationship with Nelly.

Nelly shows Steven his own Hinge profile. Picture: Channel 4

After Steven's verified Hinge profile was exposed, Nelly took off her wedding ring and declared their marriage over. Just before the scene aired, Steven took to socials to address what happened, and the reason why he was actively using a dating app.

The dad-of-two shared a pictured dated April 2024 and said: "Now, the timeline here is VERY important. For those of you following a 'story' of mine. Understand, that my 'home stay' was very much 'back to normal'. back to normal life. back to working life. back to Dad life. back to being 'me'"

He added: "A reminder that the things you're about to see are all for the 'story' and for the 'audience' at home to see how that story goes... That last supper was a 'do we have to' moment when the book was very much closed after a certain swap.

"What I got up to back at home was because things were done elsewhere."

Seemingly, Steven is implying that he and Nelly had already split before his Hinge profile was revealed.

MAFS UK's Steven's response to exposed Hinge profile. Picture: Instagram

When the episode aired, Steven added: "Not watching #MAFSUK tonight. I saw this episode on Thursday. So, there'll be no posts about it after the show this evening. I've said my part pre show & I'll leave it at that."

Meanwhile, Nelly has reacted to the episode in her own humorous way. On the show, Steven opened up his Hinge app and showed that his account had been deleted, suggesting he couldn't possibly have used it.

In response, Nelly dressed herself as a baby in an Instagram post and captioned it: "Since he thinks I was born yesterday 🤭🥲"

