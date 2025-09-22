MAFS UK’s Nelly: Her age, job, Instagram and more revealed

The MAFS star was single for a year.

MAFS UK 2025 is welcoming Nelly to the experiment to find love. Picture: Channel 4

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Nelly Patel as a bride but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant from how old she is and her job to her Instagram.

Let’s hope Married At First Sight UK's groom Steven Springett has minty fresh breath, because his bride Neelima (Nelly) Patel is a dentist.

One of the brides looking for love on this TV series is Nelly. The career-driven professional has built a name for herself in one of Manchester’s top dental clinics. After spending a year single to focus on herself, it made her realise what she wanted in a forever partner.

Nelly hopes the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, matched her with someone who is strong, emotionally intelligent and who's not intimidated by a woman who knows exactly who she is.

As Nelly and Steven’s relationship develops, here’s everything we know about Nelly - from her age and hometown to her career and more.

Nelly wanted a partner who can match her energy. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS UK's star Nelly?

Nelly joined the hit dating show at 30 years old.

Where is MAFS UK's star Nelly from?

Nelly is a northern lass, hailing from Manchester.

Friends and family know Nelly to be outspoken, confident, and warm - unafraid to voice what others are thinking, and fiercely loyal to the people she loves. So, we'll see how things play out with Steven!

What is MAFS UK's star Nelly's job?

She works as a cosmetic dentist.

Nelly is very successful, having built a name for herself in one of Manchester’s top dental clinics. She admitted that she is just as driven outside of work as she is in it.

Nelly isn’t afraid to say what others are thinking. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK's star Nelly looking for?

Nelly has challenged the experts to match her with someone who is strong, emotionally intelligent, and not intimidated by a woman who knows exactly who she is.

Having been single for a year, Nelly has taken time to focus on herself, but she is now ready to leave the dating pool and find her true love. She knows her worth and what she deserves, so she won't settle for anything less than a partner who can match her energy.

What is MAFS UK's star Nelly's Instagram?

You can follow the northern lass here: @drnellyp. We're obsessed with Nelly's Instagram bio: "Life’s too short for average smiles or average vibes."

