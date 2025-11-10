MAFS UK’s Nelly takes swipe at Julia-Ruth after she called her "insecure"

Nelly and Julia-Ruth clashed at the girls' day . Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK's Nelly has called out Julia-Ruth on social media following an explosive revelation during girls' day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Following the shocking revelation that Married At First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth and Steven had been secretly texting, Nelly has taken a swipe at Julia-Ruth, who had previously labeled her "insecure".

Steven and Julia-Ruth's fiery relationship didn't gone unnoticed by Nelly - she had called Julia-Ruth out on multiple occasions for allegedly trying to "damage her relationship" with Steven. Tensions reached boiling point at the couples retreat dinner party, where Julia-Ruth described Nelly as "needy" and "insecure."

Last night’s episode (Sunday 9th November) descended into chaos when it was revealed that Julia-Ruth had been secretly texting Steven and they were planning a date together - just two days after he had left the experiment.

Now, Nelly has taken to social media to claim her intuition about Julia-Ruth and Steven was "bang on", and that it wasn't an 'insecurity' like Julia-Ruth had claimed.

Maeve confronted Julia-Ruth after she revealed she'd slept with Joe. Picture: E4

In a TikTok video, Nelly wrote across the screen: "Is it insecurity??? Or is it my BANG ON intuition 🔥🔥."

Meanwhile, the caption read: "Woof woof 🐶🐾 #dogwithabone #mafsuk #fyp #bigdayout."

Fellow bride Leisha commented, "It’s our intuition girl !!!! Listen to it ❤️ I feel the same way", to which Nelly responded, "Yes yes yes!!!"

MAFS fans were quick to show the support for her. One penned: "You're way too good for him, you know your worth & girl we love you 💕💕💕." Another commented: "You handled that so much better than I would...👑👑❤️."

Taking to Instagram, Nelly shared that she was "shocked but not surprised" by Julia-Ruth actions and that "a woman’s intuition is powerful".

Nelly first had her suspicions about Julia-Ruth trying to get to her now ex-husband Steven, when Julia-Ruth revealed she wanted to 'marry' Steven in a game of 'Snog, Marry, Avoid'.

Those suspicions only worsened when Nelly later revealed that Julia-Ruth had plotted to stay in the experiment with hopes that she'd be partnered with Steven for Partner Swap week.

On girls' day, Julia-Ruth revealed to the cameras that she had screenshots ready to prove it wasn't a "one-sided thing". She went on to reveal that Steven told her he could, "see us during partner swap week", where they would "dance to music" and she would make pancakes for him.

Julia-Ruth then read out a text message from Steven, that said: “You could have stolen me from her anyway.”

Steven hasn't addressed her claims as he's said that "not everything needs a response & the show's not over, so keep watching".

Julia-Ruth apologised to Nelly after their argument at the couples retreat. Picture: Instagram

Nelly and Steven's relationship came to an end once it was revealed he had been using a dating app. The truth surfaced during Nelly's Homestay, when her flatmate revealed she had matched with him on the app. Once it came to light, Nelly swiftly removed her ring and declared their marriage over.

At the final commitment ceremony, Steven reflected on the impact Nelly had on his life, saying: "Being introduced to you was a very big moment, in my life in terms of impact."

However, Nelly felt differently about the outcome of their relationship, having posted a series of images of her in a bath surrounded by receipts on Instagram. This was a reference to the printed screenshot of Steven's Hinge account that she brought to the final commitment ceremony.

She captioned it: "Can I get a refund please?? 🧾🧾🧾 #MAFSUK #exhusband."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.