MAFS UK's Matt Pilmoor pays heartfelt tribute to girlfriend Shona after 'brave' interview

MAFS Shona has been called brave and strong for speaking her truth about MAFS UK. Picture: Shona/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight UK 2023 contestant Shona Manderson has spoken out about a non-consensual sex act while on the show and is calling for better welfare.

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Shona Manderson has bravely stepped forward to share her experiences of sexual misconduct while on Married At First Sight UK and there's one person who couldn't be prouder of her for being so open and honest.

Boyfriend Matt Pilmoor, who was also on MAFS UK 2023 but was paired with a different bride, has proudly posted an emotional tribute to his partner after her Panorama interview went live.

Speaking about a non-consensual sex act that happened between her and her TV husband, Shona found herself inundated with support and her boyfriend decided her courage deserved a dedicate post.

Taking to Instagram with a gorgeous picture of them, Matt wrote: "Tonight you went on national tv and told your story. Something that has consumed you for just under a year thinking whether to do it or not. You will help so many people stand up and speak out loud.

MAFS UK contestants Shona and Matt have been together for three years. Picture: Shona/Instagram

"The most bravest, strongest woman I have met. By your side always."

Shona also shared the social media exchange with Matt as she uploaded a montage of their fun times and wrote: "The nice guys really are out there."

Shona and Matt have been dating for three years after connecting soon after their time on MAFS UK together.

Talking about their relationship, Shona admitted she nearly walked away from Matt after she confused love with intensity.

She said: "When we first met I almost walked away from what became the healthiest relationship I've ever had. I was used to fast connections, big emotions and relationships that completely consumed me. So when something safe came along, my nervous system confused peace with a lack of chemistry.

"Nearly three years later I finally understand the right love feels safe. Now I think one of the most beautiful things a relationship can give you is peace."

Shona, along with other MAFS contestants, are calling out the Channel 4 show over their welfare checks for contestants both during and after filming.

She said: "I chose to speak because I hoped that sharing my experience could contribute to a wider conversation around welfare and positive change."

Shona added "Speaking up scared me but staying silent felt heavier."

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