Meet MAFS UK’s Maeve - Age, job, where she's from, Instagram and child revealed

Maeve is a self-confessed ‘trouble maker’.

Married at First Sight UK's Maeve is on season 10. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Maeve Mathieson as a bride but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant from how old she is and her job to her child.

Married At First Sight UK bride Maeve Mathieson isn't horsin' around, after she made a dramatic entrance on her big day, arriving on horseback and wearing a black wedding dress.

Maeve, a self-confessed ‘trouble maker’ and mother-of-one, is ready to find forever love with a complete stranger. Ready for a mature relationship, she tasked the experts to find her someone who would help bring down her walls and be vulnerable with.

She was matched with northern lad Joe Wood, who, despite her iconic entrance, seemed unimpressed with her black wedding dress and mode of transport. After saying 'I do', he told to the cameras: “I thought you wear black for a funeral, not a wedding.” At the reception, things only worsened for the newlyweds, as Maeve admitted she can get "argumentative" after a few drinks, which left Joe shocked.

As married life gets underway for Maeve and Joe - here's everything we know about Maeve from her age and hometown to her career and child.

Maeve made a grand entrance to her wedding on a horse and wearing a black dress. Picture: E4

How old is Maeve from MAFS UK?

Maeve joined the hit dating show at 29 years old.

Where is MAFS UK's Maeve from?

If you couldn't already tell, Maeve is from Newcastle. The proud Geordie "radgie" is hoping to turn her life around and find Mr Right.

Maeve is ready for a mature relationship. Picture: Instagram

What is Maeve from MAFS UK's job?

She works as an aesthetics practitioner owning her own clinic.

In an Instagram post, she opened up about her career, having dedicated over 14 years in the beauty industry and 7 years in aesthetics to "help others feel confident, empowered, and beautiful in their own skin".

Does MAFS UK's Maeve have children?

Yes, Maeve is a proud mum to her son Archie.

At the hen do, Maeve revealed to the group that she had a son. She said: "I've got a little boy. I am a MILF. He's nine, turning ten this year - nearly 10 years of being a MILF. "

Maeve has a son named Archie. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK star Maeve's Instagram?

You can keep updated with the Geordie lass here: @maevemathieson

What is MAFS UK's star Maeve looking for?

Maeve tasked the experts with finding her someone who would help bring down her walls and create a space for her to be vulnerable.

Ready for a mature relationship, Maeve is no longer willing to settle for someone who doesn’t put in the effort. She's strong willed and knows what she wants.

