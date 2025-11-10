MAFS UK's Maeve defends Julia-Ruth against hate despite wild Joe revelation

MAFS UK's Maeve has spoken out against the hate Julia-Ruth has received. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

In the twist of the century, MAFS UK's Maeve is defending Julia-Ruth from hate comments after her trip with Joe was exposed.

It turns out Married at First Sight UK's Joe was right when he said Maeve had a "heart of gold" in his final commitment ceremony letter, as despite being wronged by Julia-Ruth, Maeve has called for the hate against her to stop.

The gloves were off during Sunday night's episode of MAFS UK (ep 31), as Julia-Ruth made her dramatic return during a girls' day. It was there that it was revealed that after leaving the experiment, Julia-Ruth had been on holiday with Maeve's ex-husband Joe and slept with him.

It was also revealed that she'd been texting Nelly's ex-husband Steven and arranging a date.

Julia-Ruth had already upset fans of the show for the way she had treated her now ex-husband Divarni. But after the latest revelations, viewers are not happy and have taken to leaving hate comments.

After seeing what is being said about Julia-Ruth, Maeve has spoken out.

Maeve confronted Julia-Ruth after she revealed she'd slept with Joe. Picture: E4

Taking to her Instagram stories, Maeve said: "Last night guys, was a lot. Thank you for all your messages and support and crazy TikToks that are being made. Love and adore all that.

"However, there's some nasty comments getting flung about. And you've got to remember - I can't even believe I'm saying this - you have to cut Julia-Ruth some slack. Like, the comments are savage - kind of like her.

"But at the same time, she's got feelings. It's not nice - well I suppose it wasn't a very nice thing to do - but it's not okay that some of the messages are bad, like."

She added that "there's a lot more to come out".

MAFS UK's Maeve took to Instagram stories to call out the hate. Picture: Instagram

Julia-Ruth has said she doesn't regret getting to know Joe, but does regret hurting Maeve, who had been heartbroken over him.

And in response to the hate she's been getting, she said: "Tbh, I've apologised to both Nelly and maeve this was a while agooooo. Also wanna stand my ground and say everyone involved was single. Have you never dated people before?

"If one ends life carries on. Everyone on here is acting pure and im howling. This one's for the imperfect and those who make mistakes and still continue to pursue finding love."

She finished by adding: "I do hope the boys are getting the same heat and comments. You love to attack a black woman, go get your boys!"

Joe is yet to address claims that he and Julia-Ruth had a whirlwind romance. And in regards to text messages Julia-Ruth shared with Steven, he has said that "not everything needs a response & the show's not over, so keep watching".

