MAFS UK’s Maeve shares first glimpse of new boyfriend after split from Joe

Maeve and her mystery man have matching tattoos. Picture: Channel 4

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK's Maeve hard-launches mystery man who already has her name tattooed on him.

From Davide going public with his mystery man to Rebecca hard-launching her new girlfriend, it seems good things come in threes as Married At First Sight UK star Maeve has just gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after her split from Joe.

Although MAFS fans were quickly invested in Maeve and Joe's relationship, the passing of Joe's granddad saw him leave the experiment for a short period. Sadly, the distance and lack of communication led to issues and ultimately resulted in Joe ending the relationship without having a face-to-face conversation with Maeve.

However, love is now in the air for Maeve. Not only did she hard-launch her new relationship but her new man already has her name tattooed on him.

Maeve and Joe were matched by experts. Picture: Channel 4

The mum-of-one recently posted an Instagram story from a romantic dinner date with her new man and wrote: “Date night with my man 🥺 🤍.”

In the picture she can be seen holding his hands with him as they both drink a glass of rosé. However, from the angle of the picture, you can see a very obvious tattoo on his arm - her name written in italics.

Although it's unknown if the new couple have matching tattoos, it does remind us of the shocking moment when Julia-Ruth revealed that she and Maeve's ex-husband Joe got matching tattoos during a ‘spontaneous trip’ to Lanzarote after the experiment.

After the trip, The Tab reported the pair decided to get "why not?" tattooed on them. Julia-Ruth explained that the reason behind the tattoos was because they "didn’t care about going against the other brides and grooms and causing drama because...'why not'".

Maeve hard-launched her new man on Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

While MAFS was airing on TV, Joe posted little to no content on his socials about it and has since seemed to distance himself from the cast. It was only once Julia-Ruth revealed the true nature of the relationship between herself and Joe on girls' day that he decided to speak out in an Instagram post.

He revealed that he went into the show with "genuine intentions" but soon realised the true nature of the reality show which was to "entertain the viewers and divide opinion".

By removing himself from the experiment, he "stayed true to myself" while claiming that some of the cast stayed on the show 'acting up to the cameras'.

He finished his caption with a parting message: "The fact is, no one knows the truth of what actually happens in MAFS. I have learnt that some people will lie, deceive and tread on others to get where they want to be.. But that shit ain’t for me."

