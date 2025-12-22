MAFS UK’s Maeve shares first glimpse of new boyfriend after split from Joe

22 December 2025, 15:42

Maeve's promo image and Maeve and Joe looking serious at a commitment ceremony.
Maeve and her mystery man have matching tattoos. Picture: Channel 4

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK's Maeve hard-launches mystery man who already has her name tattooed on him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From Davide going public with his mystery man to Rebecca hard-launching her new girlfriend, it seems good things come in threes as Married At First Sight UK star Maeve has just gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after her split from Joe.

Although MAFS fans were quickly invested in Maeve and Joe's relationship, the passing of Joe's granddad saw him leave the experiment for a short period. Sadly, the distance and lack of communication led to issues and ultimately resulted in Joe ending the relationship without having a face-to-face conversation with Maeve.

However, love is now in the air for Maeve. Not only did she hard-launch her new relationship but her new man already has her name tattooed on him.

Maeve and Joe pictured on their wedding day.
Maeve and Joe were matched by experts. Picture: Channel 4

The mum-of-one recently posted an Instagram story from a romantic dinner date with her new man and wrote: “Date night with my man 🥺 🤍.”

In the picture she can be seen holding his hands with him as they both drink a glass of rosé. However, from the angle of the picture, you can see a very obvious tattoo on his arm - her name written in italics.

Although it's unknown if the new couple have matching tattoos, it does remind us of the shocking moment when Julia-Ruth revealed that she and Maeve's ex-husband Joe got matching tattoos during a ‘spontaneous trip’ to Lanzarote after the experiment.

After the trip, The Tab reported the pair decided to get "why not?" tattooed on them. Julia-Ruth explained that the reason behind the tattoos was because they "didn’t care about going against the other brides and grooms and causing drama because...'why not'".

A screenshot from Maeve's Instagram story holding hands with her new man.
Maeve hard-launched her new man on Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

While MAFS was airing on TV, Joe posted little to no content on his socials about it and has since seemed to distance himself from the cast. It was only once Julia-Ruth revealed the true nature of the relationship between herself and Joe on girls' day that he decided to speak out in an Instagram post.

He revealed that he went into the show with "genuine intentions" but soon realised the true nature of the reality show which was to "entertain the viewers and divide opinion".

By removing himself from the experiment, he "stayed true to myself" while claiming that some of the cast stayed on the show 'acting up to the cameras'.

He finished his caption with a parting message: "The fact is, no one knows the truth of what actually happens in MAFS. I have learnt that some people will lie, deceive and tread on others to get where they want to be.. But that shit ain’t for me."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Bailey's MAFS promo image and Rebecca pictured posing with her girlfriend.

MAFS UK’s Bailey speaks out after Rebecca goes public with new girlfriend

Davide and Keye pictured at final vows and a screenshot of Davide cuddling his new boyfriend.

MAFS UK's Davide goes 'public' with new boyfriend after Keye's comments

Rebecca's MAFS promo image and pictured posing with girlfriend Lily.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca hard launches new girlfriend after split from Bailey

Leigh and Davide pictured smiling at a red carpet event and Keye looking angry on MAFS.

MAFS UK's Leigh defends Davide's new relationship after 'shady' Keye remark

April's MAFS promo image and pictured laughing during an interview.

MAFS UK April reveals 2023 groom slid in her DMs

MAFS UK 2025 cast will reunite once more for a TV special

MAFS UK 2025 confirm surprise second reunion episode

Hot On Capital

Meg and Dejon pictured outside the villa and posing together in a selfie.

Love Island's Meg and Dejon announce split after seven months

Love Island

Who plays Tyson in Percy Jackson? Daniel Diemer's age, height, previous roles and more

Who plays Tyson in Percy Jackson? Daniel Diemer's age, height, previous roles and more

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK, US and around the world

Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour? The 20th anniversary plans explained

Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour? The 20th anniversary plans explained

Love Island All Stars logo.

When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

Love Island

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry removes fan-fave Ilya and Shane moment from the book

Heated Rivalry removes fan-fave Ilya and Shane moment from the book

Every actress who has auditioned for Rapunzel in the live-action Tangled movie

Every actress who's auditioned for Rapunzel in live-action Tangled movie

Hendrick pictured at his audition and December 10 posing on The Next Act.

Who is Hendrik from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Taylor Swift's workout routine for The Eras Tour has been revealed

Taylor Swift's brutal workout routine goes viral: Inside her intense Eras Tour training

What time does Taylor Swift's documentary come out? Episode 3 and 4 release times

Here's what time Taylor Swift documentary episodes 3 and 4 come out on Disney+

Tasha Ghouri and Cam Whitnall posing with a festive backdrop and an up close black and white image.

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri hard launches new boyfriend Cam Whitnall

Love Island

KJ Apa sounds completely unrecognisable in viral Jimmy Stewart trailer

KJ Apa's voice is completely unrecognisable in viral Jimmy Stewart trailer

Danny pictured at his audition and with posing with December 10.

Who is Danny from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 5 comes out

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 5 comes out

The Love Island All Stars is rumoured to have Andrada Pop, Liam Reardon and Jess Harding

Love Island All Stars 2026 rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

Taylor Swift took two weeks to handwrite letters to her Eras Tour crew

How much did Taylor Swift give her Eras Tour dancers as a bonus?

Nicolas audition for The Next Act and pictured with December 10 bandmates.

Who is Nicholas from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp addresses Will and Mike romance theories

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp addresses Will and Mike romance theories

Cruz pictured on The Next Act and the boyband posing together.

Who is Cruz from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

More TV & Entertainment News

Angry Ginge's promo image and his mum and sister pictured on I'm A Celeb.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge speaks out on his sister's past mental health struggles

Love Island promo image and islanders pictured looking shocked.

Love Island 2026 set for major shake-up with unexpected new twist

Love Island

Here's what time Emily in Paris season 5 comes out

Here's what time Emily in Paris season 5 comes out on Netflix

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Here's why Netflix cancelled Boots ahead of season 2

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what happens if an actor gets aroused during a sex scene

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what happens if an actor gets aroused during a sex scene

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Bailey and Rebecca smiling together and Bec pictured posing.

MAFS UK's Rebecca confirms new relationship after split from Bailey

MAFS UK's April finally addresses whether she's dating Ashley

MAFS UK's April reveals truth of Ashley romance rumours

Keye and Davide pictured smiling on their wedding day and Davide on a podcast.

MAFS UK’s Davide breaks silence on reason for shocking split with Keye

MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca's split shocked fans

Real reason for MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca split exposed

MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

Married at First Sight Steven and Nelly

MAFS UK's Steven reveals he put himself in therapy after the show