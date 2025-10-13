MAFS UK's Maeve looks completely unrecognisable in old pictures

MAFS UK bride Maeve Mathieson has transformed her look over the years. Picture: Instagram & E4

By Lily Bell

Old pics show the transformation Married at First Sight UK bride Maeve has had over the years.

Married At First Sight UK bride Maeve looks completely unrecognisable in old pictures taken before her appearance on the show.

No-nonsense mum-of-one Maeve quickly became a fan favourite on MAFS UK on her wedding day to personal trainer Joe, not only arriving on a horse but in a black wedding dress. Explaining her bold entrance, she said: "RIP to my single life, and I'm a bit of a dark horse.”

Whilst fans have enjoyed watching their relationship blossom, they've also enjoyed seeing her personal journey of rebuilding her self-confidence. During an exercise with Paul Brunson, Maeve admitted she struggled to receive compliments as it was "nice to hear", but she wasn’t sure how to respond. In the end, Paul guided her in speaking words of positive affirmations to herself in the mirror.

As Maeve embraces a new mindset, resurfaced pictures reveal just how much the bride has transformed over the years.

Maeve pictured at the first commitment ceremony. Picture: Instagram

Maeve works as an aesthetics practitioner and owns her own clinic with over 14 years in the beauty industry and 7 years in aesthetics. Her aim is to "help others feel confident, empowered, and beautiful in their own skin."

Maeve has not discussed whether she's had any cosmetic procedures herself.

Maeve's Instagram has posts dating back to 2017, which showcase a younger version of herself with darker shorter hair. Since then, her look has continued to evolve – from long blonde locks and curtain bangs to fuller lashes and pearly white teeth. One thing’s clear: Maeve isn’t afraid to switch it up.

Many MAFS fans have admired Maeve's journey on the show, one commented: "If I'm honest when I first saw her I judged her, I really like her now."

Another penned: "She's a beautiful girl. She is working so much on herself and on their relationship."

Old pictures of MAFS bride Maeve in 2017 and 2019. . Picture: Instagram

Like Maeve, fellow bride Rebecca also work in the aesthetics industry. She recently spoke out in response to fans who speculated that she's had 'too much' lip and cheek filler.

When Rebecca first appeared on MAFS UK, many viewers commented that she looked older than she says she is. In video response posted across all of her socials, she said: "Just to clear a couple of things up, the comments make me laugh. First of all, I am 32!

"There's been so many comments about, 'She's 42, she's 52. How dare she say she's 32!'. I am 32, I used to tell everyone I'm 29, which obviously I'm not going to get away with."

She added: "But I'm nearly 33 so I think the trolls would probably be quite happy that I'm a full year older and closer to the age they think I am. But yes, I can confirm I am 32."

Sadly there were more comments about what work she's had done to her face which she responded to. In her response, she shared her cheeks and my lips were "au naturale", but joked that "everything else is plastic".

