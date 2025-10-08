Meet MAFS UK groom Leo - Age, job, where he's from and more revealed

MAFS UK 2025 is welcoming Leo to the experiment to find love. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

Leo Stanley is on MAFS UK 2025 but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the groom from how old he is to his Instagram.

Married At First Sight UK has introduced viewers to Leo Stanley, a graphic designer ready to say 'I do' to a complete stranger.

Single for the past five years, Leo believes this dating experiment is the only way he can see himself getting married, having often found himself stuck in the friend zone. He challenged the experts to match him with someone who is artsy, creative with a lot of edge that loves to travel.

He was paired with April, a no-nonsense bride who is ready for her happily ever after. Before Leo got hitched, he expressed his readiness to embark on married life: “There’s so much riding on today. I’ve never been more ready in my life.” Let's hope his new bride is ready to take on the trial and tribulations of married life with him by her side.

As we follow the journey of Leo and April - here's everything we know about Leo, from his age, where’s he from, his job and more revealed.

Leo needs the experts to help him let someone in. Picture: E4

How old is MAFS UK Leo?

He joined the E4 dating experiment at 31 years old.

Following a breakup that left him heartbroken, Leo sees MAFS as his last real chance at finding love and finally getting married.

Where is MAFS UK Leo from?

Leo is from Chichester a city in West Sussex, but currently resides in Dubai.

In a recent Instagram post, he is pictured after a hard day's work posing with the Burj Khalifa in the background. He captioned it: "Friday meetings ✅ MAFs reveal ✅."

As the programme unfolds, we’re sure to find out whether his new wife is willing to relocate from the seaside town of Weymouth to the glamorous lifestyle of Dubai.

What is MAFS UK Leo's job?

He works as a graphic designer.

Leo described himself as a ‘yes man’, who is ready to be thrown in the deep end and be fully taken out of his comfort zone for this once in a lifetime experience.

Leo has been single for the past five years. Picture: Instagram

Who did Leo marry on MAFS UK 2025?

The experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson matched him with April, a crepe stall owner who is ready to have her fairytale ending. He wanted to be paired with someone who was artsy, creative with a lot of edge that loves to travel.

Following a breakup that left him heartbroken, he's struggled with self-doubt and faced difficulties being stuck in the friend zone. So, he hopes with the help of the experts he'll be able to let someone in who'll bring down his barriers.

What is MAFS UK Leo's Instagram?

You can find him sharing all parts of her life here @hotdogg_sanchez. We're obsessed with his Instagram bio: "I’m just a Hotdogg 🌭."

