Meet MAFS UK groom Leo - Age, job, where he's from and more revealed

8 October 2025, 21:00

Leo's MAFS promo image and pictured on his wedding day.
MAFS UK 2025 is welcoming Leo to the experiment to find love. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

Leo Stanley is on MAFS UK 2025 but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the groom from how old he is to his Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK has introduced viewers to Leo Stanley, a graphic designer ready to say 'I do' to a complete stranger.

Single for the past five years, Leo believes this dating experiment is the only way he can see himself getting married, having often found himself stuck in the friend zone. He challenged the experts to match him with someone who is artsy, creative with a lot of edge that loves to travel.

He was paired with April, a no-nonsense bride who is ready for her happily ever after. Before Leo got hitched, he expressed his readiness to embark on married life: “There’s so much riding on today. I’ve never been more ready in my life.” Let's hope his new bride is ready to take on the trial and tribulations of married life with him by her side.

As we follow the journey of Leo and April - here's everything we know about Leo, from his age, where’s he from, his job and more revealed.

Leo pictured wearing a suit on his MAFS wedding day.
Leo needs the experts to help him let someone in. Picture: E4

How old is MAFS UK Leo?

He joined the E4 dating experiment at 31 years old.

Following a breakup that left him heartbroken, Leo sees MAFS as his last real chance at finding love and finally getting married.

Where is MAFS UK Leo from?

Leo is from Chichester a city in West Sussex, but currently resides in Dubai.

In a recent Instagram post, he is pictured after a hard day's work posing with the Burj Khalifa in the background. He captioned it: "Friday meetings ✅ MAFs reveal ✅."

As the programme unfolds, we’re sure to find out whether his new wife is willing to relocate from the seaside town of Weymouth to the glamorous lifestyle of Dubai.

What is MAFS UK Leo's job?

He works as a graphic designer.

Leo described himself as a ‘yes man’, who is ready to be thrown in the deep end and be fully taken out of his comfort zone for this once in a lifetime experience.

Leo Stanley pictured posing in a beige suit.
Leo has been single for the past five years. Picture: Instagram

Who did Leo marry on MAFS UK 2025?

The experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson matched him with April, a crepe stall owner who is ready to have her fairytale ending. He wanted to be paired with someone who was artsy, creative with a lot of edge that loves to travel.

Following a breakup that left him heartbroken, he's struggled with self-doubt and faced difficulties being stuck in the friend zone. So, he hopes with the help of the experts he'll be able to let someone in who'll bring down his barriers.

What is MAFS UK Leo's Instagram?

You can find him sharing all parts of her life here @hotdogg_sanchez. We're obsessed with his Instagram bio: "I’m just a Hotdogg 🌭."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

April and Leo said 'I do' on MAFS UK 2025

Are MAFS UK's April and Leo still together?

April's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK bride April - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Reiss's MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with ex Dani Imbert in 2023.

MAFS UK groom Reiss’ celebrity ex speaks out after his TV appearance

Abi's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

Meet MAFS UK bride Abi - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

John's MAFS promo image and pictured on his wedding day.

Meet MAFS UK groom John - Age, job, where he's from and more revealed

Leisha's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK bride Leisha - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Hot On Capital

Did Ed Gein help catch Ted Bundy? The true story behind the Monster scene

Did Ed Gein help catch Ted Bundy? The true story behind the Monster scene

Sabrina Carpenter features on Taylor Swift's title track 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift explains dark meaning behind 'The Life of A Showgirl' lyrics with Sabrina Carpenter
Here's what Taylor has said about the 'CANCELLED!' lyrics and their meaning

Who is Taylor Swift's 'CANCELLED!' about? The scandalous lyrics explained

Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' season 2 release date has been announced

Molly-Mae's 'Behind It All' season 2 release date is sooner than you think

Are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about Olivia Rodrigo? The theory explained

Taylor Swift explains what 'Father Figure' is about following Olivia Rodrigo theories

Taylor Swift has responded to 'The Life of a Showgirl' backlash

Taylor Swift responds to 'The Life of a Showgirl' criticism

Reiss's MAFS promo image and pictured wearing a suit at a bar.

Meet MAFS UK groom Reiss - Age, job, where he's from and reality ex revealed

Pitbull at BST Hyde Park with special guest Kesha

Pitbull at BST Hyde Park with special guest Kesha - How to get tickets

Events

Leisha and Reiss pictured separately in their MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together?

Did Ed Gein actually talk like that? Monster fans uncover his real voice in Lost Tapes interview

Did Ed Gein actually talk like that? Monster fans uncover his real voice in Lost Tapes interview
How old is Ed Gein in Monster? His real age in comparison to actor Charlie Hunnam

How old is Ed Gein in Monster? His real age in comparison to Charlie Hunnam explained

Davide MAFS promo image and pictured on holiday.

MAFS UK's Davide: His age, job, Instagram and ex revealed

MAFS UK's Davide shares his loss transformation

MAFS UK's Davide unrecognisable in pre-weight loss transformation pics

Taylor Swift explains why she hasn't done the Super Bowl halftime show yet

Taylor Swift reveals why she refuses to do the Super Bowl halftime show

Was Adeline Watkins real? The true story behind Ed Gein's girlfriend in Monster

Was Adeline Watkins real? The true story behind Ed Gein's girlfriend in Monster

Abi and John's both pictured separately in their MAFS UK promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Grace's MAFS UK promo image and pictured with Ashley at the commitment ceremony.

MAFS UK's Grace slams show for ‘irresponsible edits’ after uncomfortable commitment ceremony
Taylor Swift drops major Travis Kelce easter egg in 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video

Taylor Swift drops major Travis Kelce easter egg in 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' lyrics about? The meaning explained

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' about? The savage lyrics and meaning explained

More TV & Entertainment News

The mother of Married at First Sight UK's Steven's children has spoken out

MAFS groom Steven's kids' mum addresses 'secret girlfriend' scandal

Amber Davies has become a huge West End star since leaving Love Island

Amber Davies age, where she's from, boyfriend, dancing experience and more

How long is Taylor Swift's Release Party of a Showgirl movie?

How long is the Taylor Swift 'movie'? Everything shown in the Release Party of a Showgirl

MAFS UK's Steven has broken his silence after "aggressive" behaviour

MAFS UK's Steven "embarrassed" by his "aggressive" behaviour in new statement

Steven and his ex-girlfriend Melissa Stacey

Who is MAFS UK's Steven's ex-girlfriend? Cheating scandal explained

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

MAFS UK's Steven during the second dinner party

MAFS UK's Steven breaks silence over explosive dinner party scene

Divarni MAFS promo image and pictured smiling.

Meet MAFS UK’s Divarni - Age, job, child and every TV show he's been on

Julia-Ruth's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK bride Julia-Ruth - Age, job, where she's from, reality TV past and family explained

Julia-Ruth and Divarni MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed