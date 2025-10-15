MAFS UK's Leisha addresses 'her side' of drunken honeymoon plane incident

Leisha has spoken out for the first time about drunken plane incident. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK's Leisha has said "there are two sides" to every story after her drunken plane incident was brought up during a dinner party.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK bride Leisha has addressed the drunken plane incident for the first time after her 'embarrassing' first dinner party.

Leisha was matched with Essex lad Reiss, who struggled to deal with her overexcited nature at the alter, admitting she was "a little bit over the top". Despite an unexpected emergency trip to the hospital on their honeymoon, it seemed like the couple had a breakthrough - Reiss told cameras Leisha had a "heart of gold".

However, at last night's (Monday 13th October) dinner party it seemed their romance was short-lived. Reiss opened up to the boys about their rough journey home from their honeymoon, revealing that Leisha got so drunk she was sick on herself - and later spent an hour chatting to a young man.

The incident was brought into the spotlight during the honesty box, when the group were asked whether they were 'Team Reiss' or 'Team Leisha' in relation to the incident. Unsurprisingly, the cast found themselves divided in the uncomfortable scenes - Leigh, Julia-Ruth, and Leo voiced their disappointment with Leisha, whilst April and Ashley stuck up for her.

Since the episode has aired, Leisha has taken to social media to address the drunken plane incident.

Reiss and Leisha during their first dinner party. Picture: Channel 4

Responding to viewers via an Instagram Q&A, she said: "I've not really told my side of the story, and not that there's like a massive side. Obviously my perspective is very different.

"Because I had done kind of wrong, I thought there's not point in trying to justify it and say my piece. Because I think, when you do something wrong, I think there's no point trying to deflect. I put my hands up, I knew I did wrong and I apologised."

However she added: "Of course there are two sides, but sometimes the sides don't always need to be spoken. But I'm sure there'll be a time and place where I can sort of say, not all that actually happened, in my opinion, on the flight."

In response to another viewer, Leisha said that she wasn't going to blame anyone else, as she admitted she was drinking too much on the flight, but she did add: "It was my fault, regardless of whatever made me keep battering the wines."

A MAFS viewer said there's "alway two sides to a story". Picture: Instagram

Before Leisha posted her full response, she thanked viewers for their support in an Instagram story and jokingly revealed: "A girl just likes to have a drink."

Leisha also admitted she was a "nervous flyer" and the 12 hour flight to Bali was a lot for her.

After E4 posted a clip showing the explosive dinner party, MAFS 2024 'intruder' bride Hannah Norburn was quick to speak out against E4 and defend Leisha.

MAFS UK - Who is Team Reiss or team Leisha?

Hannah commented: "E4 did you really learn absolutely nothing from my series?!? Well done you for actively encouraging a room full of people to judge, embarrass & gang up on one woman when she already felt like a vulnerable outsider!!!! 😡😡."

Like Hannah, fellow 2024 bride Charlie Curtis who was the first to quit the show last year was quick to reply to Hannah's comment. She wrote: "@hannahkate_norburn ahhhh GIRL I thought the exact same thing 😮😢."

Hannah also posted an Instagram story to share her thoughts on the dinner party, which Leisha reposted.

MAFS UK's Maeve, Keye and Davide during Leisha's first commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

Since MAFS has aired on TV, Leisha's new husband Reiss has been a major talking point both onscreen and offscreen after his TOWIE ex Dani Imbert, claimed she was 'dumped' so he could go on the show.

Reiss and Dani had a brief romance for a few months in 2023, then reunited in March 2025. A source from MailOnline, revealed that: "Reiss told Dani he was going travelling and promised they would reconnect and become official again."

"Dani now feels hurt and betrayed; they had been in a long-term relationship, and Reiss had led her to believe they had a future together. In reality, he was filming a dating show and would go on to marry another woman."

In August, Dani spoke to Closer online just days after it was confirmed Reiss would be appearing on MAFS. She revealed she was "happy for him", but wouldn't be wouldn’t be tuning in to watch her ex marry a complete stranger.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.