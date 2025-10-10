MAFS UK bride rushed to hospital after honeymoon horror

MAFS UK bride was rushed to hospital after a honeymoon accident. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

An emergency hospital trip caused an argument between the newlyweds.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There was trouble in paradise for Married At First Sight UK bride Leisha, as she was rushed to hospital during her honeymoon after being bitten on the face by a stray dog.

MAFS fans were introduced to Leisha when she was matched by the experts with Essex lad Reiss. Their wedding day made for uncomfortable viewing, as Leisha struggle to contain her overexcitement which proved too be much for her new husband.

The groom told the cameras: "Leisha's vows...she's quite loud. A little bit over the top. That could drive me round the bend." Despite the rocky start, the newlyweds jetted off to Thailand for a glamorous honeymoon in hopes to connect on a deeper level.

However, three days into the romantic trip horror struck as Leisha was reportedly bitten on the face by a dog after bending down to pet it - which led to an argument between the couple.

Leisha was rushed to hospital to be treated for a dog bite. Picture: E4

Tabloids reported that while her new husband brushed off the bite as a 'scratch', the Scottish bride had to be rushed to hospital to be treated for the bite.

At the hospital, Leisha had to get an injection in her nose and one in her arm to prevent any infection.

The incident caused an argument between the couple as Leisha had to ask Reiss to attend the hospital with her. She was left frustrated, as she believed he should have been by her side without her having to ask.

Sadly, this apparently wasn't the only blip they experienced on their honeymoon. Whilst on a boat excursion, they discussed what the future could hold for them together, Leisha said: "Do you visualise me in your future?"

Reiss responded: "I don't need pressure yet, it's so early." Away from his new wife, he told cameras "I can't believe she just asked that, is she joking? F------ hell".

Reiss and Dani were together for a few months in 2023. Picture: Instagram

Reiss has recently found himself at the centre of drama after a clip posted by E4 sparked rumours of a reunion with his ex-girlfriend, TOWIE star Dani Imbert, who he dated for a few months in 2023.

On the clip, which showed Leisha and Reiss sharing their vows, someone commented: "Wait a second I see him last month in Harlow with that towie bird @daniimbert 😂😂😂😂."

Dani's TOWIE co-stars and close friends, Ella Rae Wise and Harry Debridge both responded adding to the rumours. Ella replied "I think I did too", whilst Harry added "same xoxo".

Another fan added more detail to the rumoured rekindled romance, they wrote: "Wasn’t he in Dani’s stories a couple of weeks ago with the dog..."

Dani then reposted it on her story and captioned it: "Don't make me screammmmmm, no comment."

Speaking about her romance with Reiss in 2023, she told tabloids that she was very happy and they were "pretty exclusive".

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.