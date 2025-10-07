Meet MAFS UK bride Leisha - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

MAFS UK is introducing Leisha as a bride for 2025. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Leisha Lightbody as a bride but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant from how old she is to her Instagram.

Married At First Sight has introduced Leisha Lightbody, a bride who is ready to settle down having dreamed of her wedding day since being a little girl.

Growing up, Leisha was inspired by her parent’s 40 year long relationship and has longed to create what they’ve achieved - even if it's with a complete stranger. The experts were challenged to find a man who is tall, athletic and has bright blue eyes.

They matched her with Essex lad Reiss who loves a romantic gesture and making the woman of his dreams feel special. However, Leisha's overexcited nature at the alter was a little too much for him. He confessed to cameras: "She's 100 miles an hour. I hope it doesn't turn to 1,000 miles an hour."

As we watch the journey of Leisha and Reiss's relationship unfold, here's everything we know about Leisha from her job to her Instagram.

Leisha wanted to be matched with someone who is tall, athletic and has blue eyes. Picture: E4

How old is MAFS UK's Leisha?

Leisha joined the E4 dating experiment at 34 years old.

Before she joined the dating show, she described herself as fierce, independent and focused.

Where is MAFS UK's Leisha from?

Leisha is from Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland.

The phrase 'distance makes the heart grow fonder' couldn't ring truer for this couple, with over seven hours between them - Reiss lives in Essex. As the programme unfolds, we’re sure to find out whether either one of them is willing to make the big move in the name of love.

Leisha is ready to settle and have a family of her own. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK's Leisha job?

Like Nelly, Leisha works in the dental industry as a marketeer.

At the hen do, Leisha told the girls: "You'll know by my face if I'm happy or not". Then, with a laugh, she jokingly added: "In fact, you probably won't because I've had that much botox." In the end, she decided to "Blink one for yes, two for no".

What is MAFS UK's Leisha looking for?

Leisha tasked the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson to match her with someone who is tall, athletic and has bright blue eyes.

Inspired by her parent’s 40 year long relationship, she's set her standards high in hopes of finding the perfect man. However, Leisha admitted that setting her standards too high has become a barrier when trying to find someone to settle down with.

What is MAFS UK's Leisha Instagram?

You can follow the Scottish lass here: @leishalightbody

