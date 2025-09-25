MAFS UK's Leigh slams "awful" honeymoon edit in furious video

Leigh has hit out at MAFS for it's bad edit of her.

25 September 2025, 12:18

Leigh and Leah pictured together on their wedding day and Leigh's Instagram story.
MAFS UK's Leigh slams 'bad edit' from honeymoon. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Bride Leigh has slammed MAFS UK for it's "f------ awful" edit of her.

Married At First Sight UK star Leigh has taken to social media to defend herself after claiming she got an "awful" edit in Wednesday night's episode, which showed her honeymoon with new wife Leah.

The self-proclaimed girly-girl joined the experiment to find long-lasting love with someone who’s ambitious, positive but also has a dominant side. So experts matched her with Leah, a business owner from Liverpool. A brief cheek kiss at the alter and Leah asking her wife to stay in a separate room on their wedding night has led the newlyweds to an awkward start.

Sadly, things only worsened for the duo on their honeymoon. During a couples massage Leah decided to take over and give her new wife a massage - which ended up rubbing Leigh the wrong way. She told Leah her masseuse skills weren't up to par and she was "hard work". Leah quickly responded: "No, you're hard work".

Leigh has faced major backlash from MAFS fans who's criticised her actions and comments on the show so far - this has prompted her to speak out and slam the edit.

Leigh pictured posing on her wedding day.
Leigh and Leah’s awkward wedding didn't go unnoticed by fans. Picture: Instagram

In an Instagram story, Leigh said: "I've just got to come on here and back myself here, that edit of that honeymoon was f-----g awful. Sorry, I'm still in a little bit of shock myself, and I'm already getting an abundance of hate.

She continued: "It is what it is, but that massage scene did not go like that. We were in that massage room for about an hour, we both massaged each other, we were having a laugh. Each of those comments that they've snipped and shown that I made to Leah, we were laughing in-between, we were having a joke. Believe it or not we were getting along a lot better that it looks on screen right now.

She finished: "And yeah, I feel like I'm being done absolutely dirty here I'm not going to lie. Yes I am fiery, yes I am blunt, I've got a dry sense of humour - that's who I am. But that was not as bad as it looked."

Fellow contestant Davide shared his thoughts in a comment on E4's Instagram post showing Leigh and Leah's honeymoon. He wrote: "Let’s be kind and remember this are real people behind your screen there is no need to call people names."

MAFS UK's Leigh takes to Instagram to defend herself

Since MAFS has aired this isn't the first time Leigh has spoken out about the show.

In an Instagram post, she told followers that the experience was overwhelming and watching it back had "stirred up so many emotions". While many MAFS fans found the couple’s wedding day awkward to watch, Leah said the 14-hour day was filled with many "moments of laughter and warmth" that viewers didn't get to see.

At the end of the post, Leigh hinted that this was just the beginning and fans should get excited about "seeing the layers that haven’t been shown yet".

Since this has all happened new wife Leah hasn't spoken out about the edit or expressed support for her TV wife.

