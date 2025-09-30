MAFS UK's Leigh shares shocking videos from honeymoon with Leah

"Don’t be fooled by me laughing in these videos, I can assure you I NEVER intended to crack a smile"

30 September 2025, 14:56

MAFS UK bride Leigh has shared some surprising behind-the-scenes videos
Picture: TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK bride Leigh has shared some surprising behind-the-scenes videos of her and Leah during their honeymoon.

Married at First Sight UK experts matched Leigh and Leah together for series 10. And while they might look like the perfect couple on the outside, Leigh's want for a more masculine partner has caused all sorts of issues in their relationship so far.

Leigh asked Leah to sleep in a separate room on their wedding night and things only seemed to get worse on their honeymoon when Leigh was brought to tears over Leah's attempt to get them on a zip line. Then, there was a row over a massage table where they told each other that they were "hard work".

While Leigh has already spoken out about how the honeymoon was portrayed on the show, saying that she got an "awful" edit, she has now shared some videos from the holiday that will likely surprise viewers.

Leah and Leigh taking mirror selfies during their honeymoon on MAFS UK
Picture: TikTok

Leigh took to TikTok to share a montage of moments from her and Leah's trip to Switzerland, including them laughing together on the plane, singing together in the back of a car and taking cute mirror selfies.

Under the video, Leah wrote: "I REFUSE to let the way l'm being portrayed hinder the happiness this experience gave to me. Please remember, what you see on TV is HEAVILY edited, even a laugh after a comment can be cut out.

"All is not as you see it. You cannot know somebody's character from the amount of time you've seen of Married at first sight thus far."

She went on: "And this goes for ALL the cast that are being treated so awfully right now. We are human, we are living this. And this was OUR experience, one that was filled with more amazing moments than you could ever imagine. No amount of hate will take that away from me.

"You can say what you want about what you see, but think about the damage you're causing before you do. There is no excusing hate, comments on people's appearance, or ripping people you don't know apart."

Leah and Leigh laughing on their way to Switzerland on MAFS UK
Picture: TikTok

She later shared the same snippets on Instagram, asking viewers to "take what we’re seeing with a pinch of salt". Leigh added some extra sarcasm into the post writing: "Featuring me (the miserable rude b---- fun sponge) & my poor wife who had to endure my hatred from the second we met.

"Please don’t be fooled by me laughing in these videos, I can assure you I NEVER intended to crack a smile and wouldn’t dare. Me? Enjoy myself? Never."

Leah also shared her own behind-the-scenes pictures, writing: "Some Honeymoon archives you didn’t get to see."

While their honeymoon might not have been as dire as it appeared on the TV, they entered their first dinner party as friends as they still hadn't managed to find the romantic spark.

