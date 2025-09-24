MAFS bride Leigh breaks silence after "VERY awkward" wedding to Leah

Married at First Sight UK's Leigh refused to get close to her wife Leah during their wedding photos.

Leah and Leigh had an "awkward" wedding. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Leigh has spoken out about her feeling uncomfortable during her wedding to Leah.

Married at First Sight UK viewers were left cringing on Tuesday night (23rd September), when Leigh refused to get close to her wife Leah during their wedding photos after already giving her the cheek at the altar.

On the outside, Leigh and Leah seemed like a perfect match by the experts. However Leigh, who was looking for someone 'fem but not too fem' and 'masc but too masc', didn't think Leah was masculine enough for her.

"Leah is absolutely gorgeous. Like, truly unreal. Putting her with a woman who seems to absolutely hate her for no reason is a very interesting move," one fan wrote on X.

Another penned: "I feel embarrassed for Leah, Leigh's a giant walking red flag."

But, already anticipating the backlash, Leigh shared a statement defending her behaviour during the episode.

Leigh said it was 'a bit much' when the photographer asked them to get closer. Picture: E4

Sharing co-star Davide's post, where he asked viewers to "be kind", Leigh wrote: "Can we all remember this when you see my attitude on tonight's ep.

"I felt VERY awkward and uncomfortable taking those photos, please don't come for me."

When it came to them taking their wedding photos, Leigh was extremely reluctant to get close to Leah. When the photographer suggested a kissing shot, Leigh refused to even do a cheek kiss.

The photographer checked in another time, to which Leigh replied: "It's even weirder when you push. You know? You've asked five times." Leah was taken aback by Leigh's remark, telling producers that she definitely had a "fiery side".

Leigh shared this statement on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Things didn't get better for the pair after that, as during their reception Leigh told Leah that she usually likes a few hours of alone time every day. Stunned by her admission, Leah announced: "We've just got married and she already wants space."

Then on their wedding night, Leigh requested for them to sleep separately. Leah respected her boundaries but said if Leigh continued to push her away, she wouldn't put up with it.

