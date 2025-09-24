MAFS bride Leigh breaks silence after "VERY awkward" wedding to Leah

Married at First Sight UK's Leigh refused to get close to her wife Leah during their wedding photos.

24 September 2025, 11:43 | Updated: 24 September 2025, 12:56

Leah and Leigh had an "awkward" wedding
Leah and Leigh had an "awkward" wedding. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Leigh has spoken out about her feeling uncomfortable during her wedding to Leah.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK viewers were left cringing on Tuesday night (23rd September), when Leigh refused to get close to her wife Leah during their wedding photos after already giving her the cheek at the altar.

On the outside, Leigh and Leah seemed like a perfect match by the experts. However Leigh, who was looking for someone 'fem but not too fem' and 'masc but too masc', didn't think Leah was masculine enough for her.

"Leah is absolutely gorgeous. Like, truly unreal. Putting her with a woman who seems to absolutely hate her for no reason is a very interesting move," one fan wrote on X.

Another penned: "I feel embarrassed for Leah, Leigh's a giant walking red flag."

But, already anticipating the backlash, Leigh shared a statement defending her behaviour during the episode.

Leigh said it was 'a bit much' when the photographer asked them to get closer
Leigh said it was 'a bit much' when the photographer asked them to get closer. Picture: E4

Sharing co-star Davide's post, where he asked viewers to "be kind", Leigh wrote: "Can we all remember this when you see my attitude on tonight's ep.

"I felt VERY awkward and uncomfortable taking those photos, please don't come for me."

When it came to them taking their wedding photos, Leigh was extremely reluctant to get close to Leah. When the photographer suggested a kissing shot, Leigh refused to even do a cheek kiss.

The photographer checked in another time, to which Leigh replied: "It's even weirder when you push. You know? You've asked five times." Leah was taken aback by Leigh's remark, telling producers that she definitely had a "fiery side".

Leigh shared this statement on her Instagram story
Leigh shared this statement on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Things didn't get better for the pair after that, as during their reception Leigh told Leah that she usually likes a few hours of alone time every day. Stunned by her admission, Leah announced: "We've just got married and she already wants space."

Then on their wedding night, Leigh requested for them to sleep separately. Leah respected her boundaries but said if Leigh continued to push her away, she wouldn't put up with it.

Read more MAFS news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK 2025 cast and David and Leight at the hen do.

MAFS UK cast share statement urging viewers to "be kind" following backlash

Dean's MAFS promo image and a smiling selfie.

MAFS UK’s Dean, age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Nelly's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

MAFS UK’s Nelly, age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Grace's MAFS promo image and pictured walking into the hen party.

MAFS UK’s Grace, age, job, Instagram and if she quit revealed

Mel Schilling pictured in her MAFS promo, alongside contestants Julia-Ruth and Davide.

Which days is MAFS UK on? Schedule and times for Married At First Sight UK 2025

Leigh [left] and Leah [right] married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Leah and Leigh still together?

Hot On Capital

Alice in Borderland season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Alice in Borderland season 3 release time – here's when it comes out on Netflix

Raye is going on tour with her new music

Raye 2026 tour – dates, tickets and all the info

Alex Warren is

Alex Warren announces 'Little Orphan' EU & UK arena tour - How to get tickets

Events

Leah's MAFS promo image and a selfie with a black bow in her hair.

MAFS UK's Leah, age, job, where she's from and bisexual journey explained

Leigh's MAFS promo image and pictured in a selfie.

MAFS UK's Leigh, age, job, where she's from and coming out story revealed

Married at First Sight UK's Sarah and Dean during their honeymoon

MAFS UK's Sarah responds to trolls after backlash over Dean treatment

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why season 4 was never an option

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why season 4 was never an option

Taylor Swift UK and international tickets, cinemas and prices for The Official Release Party of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift 'Showgirl' tickets for UK and international cinemas, prices revealed

Taylor Swift's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Ticket prices, locations, and what's included

Taylor Swift 'Release Party of a Showgirl' tickets, theatres, price and how to watch

Keye and Davide pictured at their wedding and Davide's Instagram story.

MAFS UK's Davide drops huge clue he and Keye have split

Gen V season 2 episode 4 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out

Here's what time Gen V season 2 episode 4 comes out

Taylor Swift The Life of of a Showgirl song meanings explained

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' tracklist song titles and meanings explained

Jordan North and Willian Hanson's Help I Sexted My Boss podcast is going on tour in 2026

Help I Sexted My Boss podcast announce huge 2026 tour - How to get tickets

Events

Ashley MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in Edinburgh.

Meet MAFS UK’s Ashley - Age, job, where he's from and child revealed

Grace and Ashley married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?

Neelima and Steven from MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Nelly and Steven still together?

Married at First Sight UK's Steven is on season 10

MAFS UK's Steven, age, Job, children and football career revealed

MAFS UK's Steven has spoken about how the attack meant he had to change profession

MAFS UK groom Steven opens up about "brutal attack" that ended his football career

The Summer I Turned Pretty author wants to wait for the cast to age to film the movie

The Summer I Turned Pretty author wants to delay movie until the cast get older

More TV & Entertainment News

Dean and Sarah met on Married at First Sight UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together?

The Summer I Turned Pretty author calls out fans for treating Belly like a villain

The Summer I Turned Pretty author calls out fans for villainising Belly but forgiving Conrad
Sarah pictured at her wedding reception and Joe pictured in an interview.

MAFS UK fans convinced Sarah will swap husbands after 'awkward' Dean wedding

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno explains why Jeremiah didn’t end up with Redbird

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno explains why Jeremiah didn’t end up with Redbird
MAFS UK's Davide and Grace during episode one of series 10

MAFS UK's Davide and Grace spark sexism row over controversial "pink jobs" comment

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Keye and Davide's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

Keye MAFS promo image and a selfie.

MAFS UK’s Keye: His age, job, Instagram and ex-husband revealed

Davide MAFS promo image and pictured on holiday.

MAFS UK's Davide: His age, job, Instagram and ex revealed

MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in a halter neck top.

MAFS UK’s Sarah: Her age, job, Instagram and heartbreaking loss

Keye, Julia-Ruth and Dean from MAFS UK series 10

Meet the MAFS UK 2025 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

Dean, Erin, Divarni and Sarah MAFS promo images.

Are they legally married on Married At First Sight UK?