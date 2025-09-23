MAFS UK's Leigh, age, job, where she's from and coming out story revealed

Leigh was single for around a year.

Married at First Sight UK's Leigh is joining season 10. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Leigh Harris as a bride but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the hopeful single, from how old she is, her job and ex revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One of the blushing brides ready to get hitched to a complete stranger on Married At First Sight UK is Leigh Harris.

Following a broken engagement, the self-proclaimed girly-girl came into the experiment to find long-lasting love. Leigh was single for around a year, but now she is ready to leave the dating pool and get her happily ever after. The experts were tasked with to find her someone who’s ambitious, positive but who also has a dominant side.

She was matched with Leah Tryer. Sadly, their married life got off to a rocky start, as Leigh told cameras, "I made a mistake," after she said 'I do'. And the frosty reception didn't go unnoticed by her new wife, as Leah told cameras: "I don't know if she fancies me."

At the hen do, Leigh was quick to reveal that she is gay and was going to marry a woman. She shared that she realised she was a lesbian aged 15 and that her family have been supportive of her ever since.

As we follow Leigh and Leah's MAFS journey, here's everything we know about Leigh - including her age and where she's from.

Leigh confessed she hated the traditional dating game. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS UK's Leigh?

The series 10 bride joined the Channel 4 experiment at 30 years old.

Before joining the dating show, Leigh revealed she has a passionate feisty side and is not afraid to speak her mind when challenged.

Where is MAFS UK's Leigh from?

She is from Romford, a town in East London.

Leigh's wife, Leah, is from Liverpool a four hours drive from her - so we wonder if distance could be a problem? Or if the couple will commit to making a long-distance relationship work.

What is MAFS UK's Leigh's job?

Leigh works as a NHS Clinical Coder.

When she's not in work scrubs, Leigh is a self-proclaimed girly-girl, she loves getting glam and dressed up with friends.

Leigh is serious about finding long-lasting love. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK's Leigh looking for?

Leigh has challenged the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, to find her someone who’s ambitious, positive but who also has a dominant side.

Following a broken engagement, Leigh was single for around a year. She confessed she hated the traditional dating game and refused to download the dating apps. Now, Leigh is more confident than ever and is serious about finding long-lasting love.

What is MAFS UK star Leigh's Instagram?

You can keep up with the glamorous bride here: @leighharrisx

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.