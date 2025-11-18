MAFS UK’s Leah calls ex-wife Leigh ‘tasteless’ after dramatic split

"We don’t talk now. I’ve got no time for her at all."

18 November 2025, 14:17

Leah has spoken out about her relationship with ex-wife Leigh.
Leah has spoken out about her relationship with ex-wife Leigh. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK's Leah has taken a savage swipe at her ex-wife Leigh since their split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a shocking interview Married At First Sight UK's Leah has taken a brutal swipe at ex-wife Leigh, calling her 'tasteless'.

Leah and Leigh’s rocky relationship finally came to a head when they called it quits at Final Vows. Leigh stated: "A true loving relationship shouldn't take this much effort and force." While Leah complained that her partner's "past hurt was often projected" onto her.

Now, a potential friendship between the pair seems impossible, as Leah provided insight on where their relationship stands currently and what she think about her ex-wife Leigh.

Leah and Leigh pictured wearing white at Final Vows.
Leah and Leigh ended their relationship at Final Vows. Picture: E4

Speaking about Leigh, Leah told tabloids: “The reunion was fine, but she’s done a few bad things on social media and tried to throw me under the bus for some weird reason. I’m not totally sure why.

“We don’t talk now. I’ve got no time for her at all. I just find it all a bit tasteless.”

Leah also claimed that Leigh’s ’24/7′ vaping habit during the experiment drove a wedge between the pair, saying: “She didn’t compromise on that and I’m not a smoker. I did ask for a non-smoking person.”

She continued: "Sitting in bed at 3am and smoking vape in my face – there’s an element of disrespect in that.”

And if that wasn't bad enough, in a quick fire Q&A with Nonchalant magazine, Leah gave some very honest answers about her ex and overall MAFS experience. When asked if she could be friends with an ex, she responded: "I don't think so. What do you think?"

Later in the video, she was asked if she could change anything about her MAFS experience what would it be. She replied: "I would change probably the person I got matched with."

In that same interview with Nonchalant magazine, Leah confirmed she's moved on from ex-wife Leigh and is now in a new relationship with Everton footballer Maz Pacheco.

Speaking about her new relationship, she said: "So I'm dating a girl I've known for 13 years. She's a footballer and yeah we've always kinda kept in touch ad hoc on like Instagram and stuff.

"And yeah we kinda hooked up when I come out of the show properly and yeah it's been really really nice.

She continued: "It's nice because it's just somebody that just gets me for me. She wants to just roll with it. She's fun. She's got a thing going on as well. So she's always so busy with everything and she's really really supported me throughout this whole journey post show being aired as well."

