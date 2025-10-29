MAFS UK's Leah reveals exact moment she wanted to quit the show

Leah and Leigh had a rocky start to married life. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK's Leah had to seek psychiatrist help.

Married At First Sight UK's Leah has recently revealed the moment she wanted to quit the E4 dating experiment after a rocky start to married life.

Experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas matched business owner Leah with self-proclaimed girly-girl Leigh, but it wasn't love at first sight. From a brief cheek kiss at the alter to an uncomfortable honeymoon, the newlyweds relationship got off to an awkward start.

However, despite their initial hiccups, things have massively improved for the couple - at the fifth commitment ceremony, they admitted there had been evident improvement in both their emotional and physical intimacy.

Now, in a shocking revelation, Leah has admitted that she was close to quitting MAFS in week three of the dating experiment.

Leigh and Leah were all smiles at a recent commitment ceremony. Picture: Instagram

Speaking on the podcast Celebrity Skin Talk, Leah explained her reasons for wanting to leave. She said: “When you're in a bubble you're so wrapped up, you've got no contact with the outside world, you're literally so involved with people and that person, you forget who you are.

"I got into week three and I really lost myself, I felt like I was getting chipped away at, ‘chip, chip, chip’. It got to the point where I was like, I don’t think I can do anymore."

She continued: "I had a one to one with the psychiatrist, and I said, ‘I can’t do it'."

Despite the challenges she faced, Leah said she walked away from the experience with many positives, explaining: "That show taught me to be vulnerable, and it taught me so many different things. It's like all day, every day, therapy for nearly three months. You can imagine what you learn about yourself."

Looking back at the week three, Leah admitted it was their "hard week" yet. At the commitment ceremony, Leigh revealed she was struggling to deal with Leah's 'flirty banter' with other wifes.

MAFS UK's Leigh takes to Instagram to defend herself

Leah's wife Leigh ended up facing major backlash from MAFS fans who criticised her actions and comments on the honeymoon. In response she took to social media to defend herself after claiming it was a "f------ awful" edit of her.

In an Instagram story, Leigh said: "I've just got to come on here and back myself here, that edit of that honeymoon was f-----g awful. Sorry, I'm still in a little bit of shock myself, and I'm already getting an abundance of hate.

She continued: "It is what it is, but that massage scene did not go like that. We were in that massage room for about an hour, we both massaged each other, we were having a laugh. Each of those comments that they've snipped and shown that I made to Leah, we were laughing in-between, we were having a joke. Believe it or not we were getting along a lot better that it looks on screen right now.

She finished: "And yeah, I feel like I'm being done absolutely dirty here I'm not going to lie. Yes I am fiery, yes I am blunt, I've got a dry sense of humour - that's who I am. But that was not as bad as it looked."

