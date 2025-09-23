MAFS UK's Leah, age, job, where she's from and bisexual journey explained

The Married at First Sight UK bride is a business owner.

23 September 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 23 September 2025, 21:07

Leah's MAFS promo image and a selfie with a black bow in her hair.
MAFS UK 2025 is welcoming Leah to the experiment to find love. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Leah Marie Tyrer as a bride but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about the hopeful single, from how old she is, her job and bisexual journey revealed.

Married At First Sight UK is in full swing and isn't slowing down, as Leah Marie Tyrer stepped up the alter to marry a stranger!

Leah is a hard-working and family orientated business owner, who prides herself on living life to the fullest. She challenged the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, to find her someone who's spontaneous, loves to laugh, and can slot into her family easily.

She was matched Leigh Harris, a self-proclaimed girly-girl from Romford. The couple's wedding was pretty awkward, as the couple sealed the ceremony with a brief cheek kiss. Afterwards, Leah candidly told the cameras, "I don't know if she fancies me".

At the stag do, Leah opened up to the grooms and revealed that she was bisexual, and has dated both men and women. However, when she signed up for the experiment she asked to be matched with a woman. When one of the grooms asked if men were a definitive no for her, she responded: "Never say never."

As we watch Leah and Leigh’s relationship develop, here’s everything we know about Leah - from her age and hometown to her career and bisexual journey.

Leah pictured on her wedding day.
Leah wanted to be matched with someone who is spontaneous. Picture: E4

How old is MAFS UK's Leah?

Leah headed into the experiment on Channel 4 at 35 years old.

Having dated men on and off, Leah always wondered why they never gave her ‘butterflies’. But it wasn’t until her first kiss with a girl at age 25 that she realised why.

Where is MAFS UK's Leah from?

Leah is from up north in Liverpool.

When she's not at home, you'll find her to living life to the fullest - playing sports, deep sea diving and travelling the world.

What is MAFS UK's Leah's job?

She is a business owner, but it's unclear which industry she works in. She also has a photography page attached to her Instagram which showcases her talent behind the lens.

Leah has worked incredibly hard to be the successful businesswoman she is today, and she is grateful for all opportunities that have led her to owning her own successful businesses.

Leah pictured in a mirror selfie with a chihuahua dog.
Leah is a successful business owner. . Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK's Leah looking for?

Leah hoped the experts would find her a woman that wakes up with a smile on her face, who is spontaneous, and loves to laugh!

Leah is really close to her family, so it's very important for her to find someone who can slot into her family like she would be welcomed in hers.

What is MAFS UK's star Leah Instagram?

You can follow the northern lass here: @lmt________

