Are MAFS UK's Leah and Leigh still together?

Leah and Leigh didn't have a perfect MAFS wedding...

Leigh [left] and Leah [right] married on MAFS UK season 10. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Leah and Leigh met on Married at First Sight, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know about the MAFS couple.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at Fight Sight UK brought together Leah and Leigh, the second same-sex couple of the series.

Leigh asked the experts to find her someone who’s ambitious, positive but who also has a dominant side. And Leah asked the experts to match her with a woman who wakes up with a smile on her face, who is spontaneous, and loves to laugh.

There marriage started off with a slight set back, since Leigh told Leah to give her a kiss on the cheek as they were announced wife and wife. Afterwards, Leigh told cameras, "I made a mistake," and the frosty reception didn't go unnoticed by her new wife. Leah admitted to the cameras: "I don't know if she fancies me."

So, do the pair manage to make things work or did their romance end as quick as it started? Here's what we know about the future of Leah and Leigh's marriage.

Leah and Leigh on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Leah and Leigh still together?

As the show is still airing and Leah and Leigh have stayed tight-lipped on their romance so far, we can't comment on if they're still together just yet. But we'll update this page as soon as we know.

The only insight we have on their romance is that they follow each other, so maybe they managed to make things work after their stunted start.

Not only did things get awkward during their wedding ceremony, when it came to taking their wedding photos, Leigh was very hesitant to get close to Leah.

When the photographer cautiously asked if they could get a kissing shot, Leigh refused to even do a cheek kiss. The photographer checked in another time, to which Leigh replied: "It's even weirder when you push. You've asked five times."

Leah was taken aback by Leigh's remark, telling producers she got to see her "fiery side".

Read more MAFS news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.