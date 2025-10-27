Former MAFS UK couple set for reunion in upcoming TV special

27 October 2025, 12:57

Sarah pictured looking shocked and MAFS UK 2025 cast promo image.
MAFS UK’s exes set to reunite in TV special following emotional split. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

The once-loved-up couple are set to reunite on TV after calling it quits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK fans are set to see fan-favourite couple Kieran and Kristina reunite in a TV special, following their heartbreaking split in the final commitment ceremony last year.

Despite Kristina and Kieran having an unforgettable start to married life, with Kieran arriving at the altar wearing crooked false teeth, the couple ultimately decided to part ways. Although they reunited on the second MAFS reunion earlier this year, this will be the first time they’ve been seen together since Kieran confirmed he is in a new relationship.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Kristina joined by fellow series 9 bride Emma Barnes, opened up about reuniting with her ex on a special Come Dine With Me episode which will air in the autumn.

Kieran and Kristina pictured smiling together.
Kieran and Kristina married on MAFS UK series 9. Picture: Instagram

Kristina said: "I never thought the next time I was gonna be on TV would be with Kieran. It was a shock, like it wasn't expected and it did worry me."

Emma replied: "Who wants to sit over the table with your ex partner for five nights in a row, but you did really well."

Kristina went on to explain that growing as a person meant she no longer had that "yearning for him" like she used to, seeing him only as a "person" instead.

She added: "It was the first time that I had been around Kieran, where I felt I could fully be myself and that hadn't happened in a very very very long time, since the wedding day."

Ultimately, Kristina saw the week the Come Dine With Me episode was filmed as an opportunity to "just embrace myself" and not left the past hang over her - leaving her feeling refreshed.

Former MAFS brides were quick to show their support on the interview clip. Series 8 bride Ella Morgan wrote "My girls ❤️", whilst bride Sacha Jones commented "🔥🔥🔥🔥".

Emma and Kristina sitting opposite each other pictured chatting.
Kristina revealed to Emma about how she felt reuniting with ex Kieran. Picture: YouTube

The last time Kristina and Kieran were filmed on TV together was at the second MAFS reunion episode, which aired earlier this year.

At the reunion, the pair seemed on good terms, admitting they talk occasionally on the phone as friends. It also seemed that Kristina well and truly moved on, as she appeared unfazed when Kieran revealed to the group that he had been to see Erica Roberts.

Since the second MAFS reunion Kieran is now in a relationship, whilst Kristina is enjoying the single life. Kieran hard-launched his relationship on Instagram story with a caption: "Some appreciation for my woman. She's put up with MAFS... me working till late... so so so understanding of my projection in life.. very patient with me... I feel double lucky."

At the moment, the cast of the special Come Dine With Me episode is unknown, but we're sure fans are excited to see the ex's reunite again.

How MAFS' Kristina really felt about Kieran's teeth

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Reiss's MAFS promo image and his alleged ex Kyiis pictured posing.

MAFS UK's Reiss accused of lying by second ex about the show

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

Julia-Ruth at the dinner party doing a speech and pictured Divarni holding his hand without his ring.

MAFS UK’s Julia-Ruth accuses Divarni of wanting a 'free holiday' after final dinner party showdown
Davide and Keye pictured at a dinner party, and Divarni, Leigh, Bailey, and Leo pictured chatting together.

MAFS UK groom breaks major show rule after his dating profile gets exposed

Mel Schilling pictured in her MAFS promo, alongside contestants Julia-Ruth and Davide.

What days is MAFS UK on TV? Schedule and times revealed

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

Hot On Capital

Raye has revealed her stolen car with all her song writing books in was found

Exclusive: Raye her reveals stolen car with songwriting books in was found

The UK dates and venues for 5 Seconds of Summer 'Everyone's a star!' world tour

5 Seconds of Summer 'Everyone's a star!' world tour UK dates, venues, tickets & more

Who are Lily Allen's 'Madeline' lyrics about? The shocking meaning explained

Who are Lily Allen's 'Madeline' lyrics about? The devastating meaning explained

Are Hayley Williams' 'Good Ol' Days' lyrics about Taylor York? The real meaning explained

Are Hayley Williams' 'Good Ol' Days' lyrics about Taylor York? The real meaning explained

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

Lily Allen and David Harbour's split explained

Why did Lily Allen and David Harbour split? Cheating allegations explained

Here's everything you need to know about Lily Allen's kids

How many kids does Lily Allen have? Names, ages and dad revealed

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Sabrina Carpenter's new Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song in her final US leg revealed
Nobody Wants This season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, news about the Netflix show

Nobody Wants This season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Stranger Things 5 will be released in cinemas

Stranger Things 5 finale tickets, theatres, prices and where to watch

MAFS UK's Divarni made shock decision to stay in experiment with Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK's Divarni defends shock decision to stay in experiment amid Julia-Ruth drama

Gen V season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about The Boys spin-off

Gen V season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about The Boys spin-off
Will Sullivan be in Boots season 2? Max Parker explains shock cliffhanger ending

Will Sullivan be in Boots season 2? Max Parker explains shock cliffhanger ending

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

YUNGBLUD reveals his chaotic celeb night out and dream role as The Joker

YUNGBLUD reveals his chaotic dream celeb night out and dream role as The Joker

What is Italian Brainrot and who are the characters?

What is Italian Brainrot? Ballerina Cappuccina, Tralalero Tralala and the TikTok trend explained

Internet

What does Group 7 mean on TikTok and how did it start?

What is Group 7 on TikTok? The viral trend explained

'Wicked: For Good' drops huge Fiyero and Boq spoilers in new posters

'Wicked' drops huge 'Wicked: For Good' spoilers in new character posters

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott have been inseparable since they began dating in 2021

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker still together? A full relationship timeline

MAFS UK's Nelly has revealed when she found out Julia-Ruth wanted to husband swap

MAFS UK's Nelly explains how she found out Julia-Ruth wanted to husband swap

More TV & Entertainment News

Gen V boss "irritated" that fans figured out season 2's huge plot twist

Gen V boss "irritated" that fans figured out season 2's huge plot twist

MAFS UK's Steven finally addresses Julia-Ruth affair rumours

MAFS UK's Steven finally speaks out amid Julia-Ruth affair rumours

Keye MAFS promo image and a selfie.

MAFS UK’s Keye: His age, job, Instagram and ex-husband revealed

MAFS UK's Maeve was left distraught by Joe leaving

MAFS UK's Joe responds to criticism for leaving Maeve after grandad's death

Wicked: For Good director explains how he's changed plot holes from Act 2 of the musical

Wicked: For Good director explains how he's changed plot holes from Act 2 of the musical

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth has addressed her "freak out" during intense dinner party

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth speaks out after backlash over dinner party "freak out"

MAFS UK's Joe left the experiment for a second time

Has MAFS UK's Joe quit the show?

The Married at First Sight UK dinner parties are where all the drama plays out

Where are the MAFS UK dinner parties filmed? 2025 location revealed

Married at First Sight groom Joe Wood has addressed him leaving the show during episode 18.

MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after shocking show exit

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni have gotten into a row over intimacy

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth reveals real reason for lying about intimacy with Divarni

MAFS UK has been airing since 2015

Every MAFS UK couple that is still together