Former MAFS UK couple set for reunion in upcoming TV special

MAFS UK’s exes set to reunite in TV special following emotional split. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

The once-loved-up couple are set to reunite on TV after calling it quits.

Married At First Sight UK fans are set to see fan-favourite couple Kieran and Kristina reunite in a TV special, following their heartbreaking split in the final commitment ceremony last year.

Despite Kristina and Kieran having an unforgettable start to married life, with Kieran arriving at the altar wearing crooked false teeth, the couple ultimately decided to part ways. Although they reunited on the second MAFS reunion earlier this year, this will be the first time they’ve been seen together since Kieran confirmed he is in a new relationship.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Kristina joined by fellow series 9 bride Emma Barnes, opened up about reuniting with her ex on a special Come Dine With Me episode which will air in the autumn.

Kieran and Kristina married on MAFS UK series 9. Picture: Instagram

Kristina said: "I never thought the next time I was gonna be on TV would be with Kieran. It was a shock, like it wasn't expected and it did worry me."

Emma replied: "Who wants to sit over the table with your ex partner for five nights in a row, but you did really well."

Kristina went on to explain that growing as a person meant she no longer had that "yearning for him" like she used to, seeing him only as a "person" instead.

She added: "It was the first time that I had been around Kieran, where I felt I could fully be myself and that hadn't happened in a very very very long time, since the wedding day."

Ultimately, Kristina saw the week the Come Dine With Me episode was filmed as an opportunity to "just embrace myself" and not left the past hang over her - leaving her feeling refreshed.

Former MAFS brides were quick to show their support on the interview clip. Series 8 bride Ella Morgan wrote "My girls ❤️", whilst bride Sacha Jones commented "🔥🔥🔥🔥".

Kristina revealed to Emma about how she felt reuniting with ex Kieran. Picture: YouTube

The last time Kristina and Kieran were filmed on TV together was at the second MAFS reunion episode, which aired earlier this year.

At the reunion, the pair seemed on good terms, admitting they talk occasionally on the phone as friends. It also seemed that Kristina well and truly moved on, as she appeared unfazed when Kieran revealed to the group that he had been to see Erica Roberts.

Since the second MAFS reunion Kieran is now in a relationship, whilst Kristina is enjoying the single life. Kieran hard-launched his relationship on Instagram story with a caption: "Some appreciation for my woman. She's put up with MAFS... me working till late... so so so understanding of my projection in life.. very patient with me... I feel double lucky."

At the moment, the cast of the special Come Dine With Me episode is unknown, but we're sure fans are excited to see the ex's reunite again.

