MAFS UK’s Keye: His age, job, Instagram and ex-husband revealed

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Keye Luke as a groom but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant from how old he is to who his ex-husband was.

Married At First Sight UK started with a bang, as viewers met a new cast of bride and grooms, all looking for long-lasting marriage with a stranger.

One hopeful single putting all his faith in the experts is contestant Keye, who has found love extremely difficult since his first marriage ended in 2018.

33-year-old Keye is now hoping experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson have found him a perfect match on groom Davide.

As we watch on to see how the couple's relationship unfolds, here's everything we know about Keye from his age, where he's from and who his ex-husband is.

How old is MAFS UK star Keye?

Keye headed into the experiment on Channel 4 at 33 years old.

Keye revealed he married young in his early twenties which has led him to have confidence issues going forward. He's hoping that now he's older he can find 'the one'.

What is MAFS UK Keye's job?

He works in a high-pressure role as a marketing manager in the city but away from the computer he spends his spare time in the gym and socialising with friends.

Keye's Instagram profile also sees him call himself a writer and he has his own blog.

Where is MAFS UK's Keye from?

Hailing from London, Keye is known for loving the finer things in life. In an Instagram post he revealed he lives in the SW4 postcode.

Who was MAFS Keye's ex-husband?

As it stands, very little information is known about Keye's ex-husband. We do know they separated in 2018, when he would have been around 25 years old.

Keye has also been open and honest in the fact the failed marriage has affected his confidence going forward in life and that he's failed to date since.

What is MAFS UK's Keye looking for in a husband?

Keye hopes the experts will match him with someone who is confident in their own skin and looks after themselves, but they'll also look after him too.

What is Keye's Instagram?

You can find him sharing all parts of his life here @keyeluke. Prior to MAFS UK airing, he had just over 2,000 followers.

