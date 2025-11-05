MAFS UK's Keye responds to being labelled "classist" and "entitled" by viewers

Married at First Sight UK's Keye was slammed by viewers for coming across as entitled and classist during his visit to Davide's home.

Married at First Sight UK's Keye faced backlash after his home stay with husband Davide was aired.

After he gave Davide a glimpse into his luxe London life, Keye was given a shock when he was welcomed into Davide's humble home in Horsham. Talking about Davide's flat, he said: "It's very different to my big, glass, modern apartment with a wine fridge and Thames view."

Then, when Davide introduced him to his cleaning supplies, Keye remarked, "everyone in London has a cleaner". Later Keye was asked how different where he lived was compared to Davide, and he said stone-faced: "Well, they have a Greggs and we have a Gail's."

Things didn't improve when Davide surprised him with a date at a cat café. Unimpressed by the date idea, Keye added: "My idea of a surprise is going to get diamonds and maybe a glass of champagne."

Unexpectedly, Keye claiming that he couldn't live the lifestyle he loves in Davide's home stirred some strong feelings among fans. But now he's addressed the backlash.

One fan took to X to say: "Does Keye not realise that throughout his home stay he's down nothing but show how classist he is.

"He bragged about his salary to everyone when arguing with Julia-Ruth and he's done it again this entire episode. Entitled pr---, Davide deserves a lot better."

Another said: "Has keye had us all hoodwinked all this time? He went from being so sweet to being very snobby & not very nice? He was fine at his house but then suddenly?? I’m confused."

I knew Keye was gonna switch up since that day he gloated about his six figure salary. I feel so bad for Davide #MAFSUK #MAFS pic.twitter.com/29Kj6wj81f — Mel 💕 (@mammajamma93) November 3, 2025

Keye's first responded to his behaviour in the episode by sharing a recreation of Taylor Swift in a bath tub of diamonds from her 'Look What You Made Me Do' music video.

He captioned the post: "When I said I like surprises, I meant diamonds and Dom Pérignon 1995, not fur balls and flat whites. Let Taylor keep the cats, I’ll keep everything that sparkles. Tell me which you’d prefer…? Be honest… 😂"

He then gave a follow up, directly responding to people saying that he came across as "entitled". In his response, he doubled down, saying: "I worked hard for everything I have, and I’m not about to apologise for enjoying the beautiful things I’ve built around me."

Keye's full post read: "As fun as a bath of diamonds is, let’s have a slightly more serious chat about last night’s #MAFSUK (not my favourite tone, but here we are).

"If I came across as entitled, that’s okay. I’ve worked hard for everything I have, and I’m not about to apologise for enjoying the beautiful things I’ve built around me. Most of what I say is tongue in cheek and the rest… well that’s just gay sass.

"Now, the cats? Honestly, the least of my problems. Being put in a small, dark space after I’d made it very clear that I’m claustrophobic wasn’t exactly my idea of fun. Small spaces and feeling trapped send me straight into panic and anxiety mode add to that a strong disliking for cats and you get, well a Keye shutting down."

He ended by adding some context to the cat situation, explaining: "And just to sprinkle in some context… those cats were living with his ex-fiancée at the time. So, the constant mentions? Not exactly top-tier conversation material for anyone with an ounce of emotional intelligence on a ‘fun’, surprise ‘date’."

Davide addressed the home stay drama with an Instagram post saying: "What CAT-astrophe 😹 We have to laugh about it 😂"

The rest of the cast seem torn over the dispute, with Leigh commenting: "I personally prefer a Greggs."

Whereas, Grace said: "I am cat obsessed and even I was like hell that’s alotta cats."

Despite Keye's apparent issues with Davide's lifestyle, the pair where able to make up and entered their final commitment ceremony stronger-than-ever.

What does Keye from MAFS do for a living?

After a look into Keye's luxury life and his previous revelation that he has a "six-figure salary", MAFS UK viewers are bemused by what his career and job is.

Keye has revealed that he works in marketing in London. According to his LinkedIn, he's a Senior Marketing Professional.

While his current place of work isn't listed, his most recent role was in lifestyle marketing at The Crown Estate.

