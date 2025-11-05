MAFS UK's Keye responds to being labelled "classist" and "entitled" by viewers

5 November 2025, 15:12

MAFS UK's Keye and Davide had an argument during home stay
MAFS UK's Keye responds to being labelled "classist" and "entitled" by viewers. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Keye was slammed by viewers for coming across as entitled and classist during his visit to Davide's home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK's Keye faced backlash after his home stay with husband Davide was aired.

After he gave Davide a glimpse into his luxe London life, Keye was given a shock when he was welcomed into Davide's humble home in Horsham. Talking about Davide's flat, he said: "It's very different to my big, glass, modern apartment with a wine fridge and Thames view."

Then, when Davide introduced him to his cleaning supplies, Keye remarked, "everyone in London has a cleaner". Later Keye was asked how different where he lived was compared to Davide, and he said stone-faced: "Well, they have a Greggs and we have a Gail's."

Things didn't improve when Davide surprised him with a date at a cat café. Unimpressed by the date idea, Keye added: "My idea of a surprise is going to get diamonds and maybe a glass of champagne."

Unexpectedly, Keye claiming that he couldn't live the lifestyle he loves in Davide's home stirred some strong feelings among fans. But now he's addressed the backlash.

Keye said Davide's mattress was hard during home stay
Keye said Davide's mattress was hard during home stay. Picture: Channel 4

One fan took to X to say: "Does Keye not realise that throughout his home stay he's down nothing but show how classist he is.

"He bragged about his salary to everyone when arguing with Julia-Ruth and he's done it again this entire episode. Entitled pr---, Davide deserves a lot better."

Another said: "Has keye had us all hoodwinked all this time? He went from being so sweet to being very snobby & not very nice? He was fine at his house but then suddenly?? I’m confused."

Keye's first responded to his behaviour in the episode by sharing a recreation of Taylor Swift in a bath tub of diamonds from her 'Look What You Made Me Do' music video.

He captioned the post: "When I said I like surprises, I meant diamonds and Dom Pérignon 1995, not fur balls and flat whites. Let Taylor keep the cats, I’ll keep everything that sparkles. Tell me which you’d prefer…? Be honest… 😂"

He then gave a follow up, directly responding to people saying that he came across as "entitled". In his response, he doubled down, saying: "I worked hard for everything I have, and I’m not about to apologise for enjoying the beautiful things I’ve built around me."

Keye said: "Let Taylor keep the cats"
Keye said: "Let Taylor keep the cats". Picture: Channel 4

Keye's full post read: "As fun as a bath of diamonds is, let’s have a slightly more serious chat about last night’s #MAFSUK (not my favourite tone, but here we are).

"If I came across as entitled, that’s okay. I’ve worked hard for everything I have, and I’m not about to apologise for enjoying the beautiful things I’ve built around me. Most of what I say is tongue in cheek and the rest… well that’s just gay sass.

"Now, the cats? Honestly, the least of my problems. Being put in a small, dark space after I’d made it very clear that I’m claustrophobic wasn’t exactly my idea of fun. Small spaces and feeling trapped send me straight into panic and anxiety mode add to that a strong disliking for cats and you get, well a Keye shutting down."

He ended by adding some context to the cat situation, explaining: "And just to sprinkle in some context… those cats were living with his ex-fiancée at the time. So, the constant mentions? Not exactly top-tier conversation material for anyone with an ounce of emotional intelligence on a ‘fun’, surprise ‘date’."

Davide took Keye to a cat café
Davide took Keye to a cat café. Picture: Channel 4

Davide addressed the home stay drama with an Instagram post saying: "What CAT-astrophe 😹 We have to laugh about it 😂"

The rest of the cast seem torn over the dispute, with Leigh commenting: "I personally prefer a Greggs."

Whereas, Grace said: "I am cat obsessed and even I was like hell that’s alotta cats."

Despite Keye's apparent issues with Davide's lifestyle, the pair where able to make up and entered their final commitment ceremony stronger-than-ever.

What does Keye from MAFS do for a living?

After a look into Keye's luxury life and his previous revelation that he has a "six-figure salary", MAFS UK viewers are bemused by what his career and job is.

Keye has revealed that he works in marketing in London. According to his LinkedIn, he's a Senior Marketing Professional.

While his current place of work isn't listed, his most recent role was in lifestyle marketing at The Crown Estate.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Rebecca's MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with her ex Mark.

MAFS UK's Rebecca’s ‘ex-boyfriend’ claims she left him to go on show

Steven pictured holding his phone and Julia-Ruth at a dinner party.

MAFS UK's Steven and Julia-Ruth dating theories explained

Steven's MAFS promo image and him pictured holding his phone up.

MAFS UK's Steven reveals he ‘secretly quit' show in unaired scenes with producers

MAFS promo image and Rebecca and Davide pictured looking shocked.

MAFS UK couple reportedly split in secret after filming wrapped

Rebecca and Bailey pictured at a commitment ceremony and smiling in a selfie.

MAFS fans spot major clue Rebecca and Bailey have split

Rebecca's MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with Bailey.

MAFS UK's Rebecca opens up about how Bailey cheating rumours really made her feel

Hot On Capital

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about why she won't reveal anything about her baby daughter

Millie Bobby Brown explains why she won't reveal anything about her baby daughter

Are Chrishell and Emma still friends? Their Selling Sunset feud over Blake Davis explained

Are Chrishell and Emma still friends? Their Selling Sunset feud over Blake Davis explained

Love Island's Harrison has addressed his split from Lauren

Love Island's Harrison reveals real reason for Lauren split

Love Island

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard Line-Up 2025

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up reveal

Events

Wicked: For Good director explains how 'As Long As You're Mine' has been changed from the musical

Wicked: For Good director confirms 'As Long As You're Mine' will be different to the musical
Lauren and Harrison pictured posing together and together in the villa.

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren reportedly split

Love Island

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Benson Boone explains why he cancelled show minutes before going on stage

Benson Boone explains why he cancelled show minutes before going on stage

Aitch, Vogue Williams, and Angry Ginge all pictured.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line up 'revealed' before stars head into jungle

Chrishell says she's "done" with Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

Chrishell says she's "done" with Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

MAFS UK's Sarah finally addresses Joe affair speculation

Exclusive: MAFS UK's Sarah breaks silence on Joe affair speculation

Abi and Grace pictured talking to Abi and Davide and Rebecca looking surprised.

Shocking MAFS UK partner swap exposed with matching tattoos

Nelly and Rebecca pictured looking shocked and Steven pictured posing.

MAFS UK's Rebecca and Nelly poke fun at Steven exposing their unaired 'argument'

Neelima and Steven from MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Nelly and Steven still together?

MAFS UK's Steven was confronted over his active, verified Hinge profile

MAFS UK's Steven defends himself after his Hinge profile was exposed

Love Island star Georgia Harrison, her partner Jack Stacey and their daughter Sahara

Love Island's Georgia Harrison welcomes first child with partner Jack Stacey

Love Island

JBB25: FAQs

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2025: Frequently Asked Questions

Events

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back this December

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back! Dates, venue and all the info

Events

Bailey and Rebecca pictured together looking shocked and April and Nelly together.

MAFS UK 2025 drama as couple who made it to Final Vows now "hate each other"

More TV & Entertainment News

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13's release date is a long way off

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13 release date revealed

American Horror Story season 13 cast confirmed with Jessica Lange and Evan Peters returning

American Horror Story season 13 cast revealed with Jessica Lange returning

Nelly and Steven pictured at a commitment ceremony and April smiling.

MAFS UK's Steven and April address affair rumours after Partner Swap

Bre Tiesi now [left] and before plastic surgery [right]

Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi before and after cosmetic surgery

Selling Sunset cast before and after: Here's what everyone looked like before joining the show

Selling Sunset Cast Before And After: Here's What Everyone Looked Like Before Joining The Show

Selling Sunset

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Steven's MAFS promo image and April pictured laughing.

MAFS UK's Steven teases wife swap after Partner Swap with April

Grace and Ashley married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?

MAFS UK's Ashley and Dean seemed to have hit breaking point

MAFS UK's Ashley and Grace's shocking "compliment" row leaves viewers divided

Everything we know about MAFS UK's Steven's exposed 'secret' so far

Everything we know about MAFS UK's Steven's 'secret' so far

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

Steven's MAFS promo image and Nelly and Steven pictured at a commitment ceremony.

MAFS UK’s Steven exposes unaired argument between Nelly and Rebecca