MAFS UK's Keye accuses Davide of being unfaithful 'first' with shock receipts

29 December 2025, 14:30

Married at First Sight UK's Keye has shared an update as ex Davide moves on with new boyfriend.

With a surprise reunion on the horizon, the Married at First Sight UK 2025 cast are still drip feeding us the tea post-filming.

Most of the cast have moved on with someone other than their show husband or wife, with Rebecca shocking ex-husband Bailey as she revealed she is now dating a woman. Plus, Davide has been sharing some sweet moments with his new partner after he and Keye called it quits.

However, news of Davide's new relationship hasn't landed well with ex Keye who has spoken out on it multiple times. Now, he's made a pretty damning accusation.

Davide and Keye during their second commitment ceremony
Davide and Keye during their second commitment ceremony. Picture: E4

When Keye and Davide confirmed their breakup, they revealed that it had come about after Keye was caught using a dating app while Davide was working abroad. Keye has since shared that the split was initiated by Davide over the phone and he then blocked him on everything.

Now, in a recent Instagram post, Keye has included 'receipts' suggesting that Davide had been unfaithful before he made the dating profile.

His caption started with, "Beyoncé already gave you lemonade. All I’ve got is lemons. Bitter, honest, and oddly clarifying," reference to Beyoncé's album Lemonade where she opened up about husband Jay-Z cheating on her.

He added: "Anyway, what’s two weeks between friends. Cheers to a year that showed me exactly who I am."

MAFS UK's Keye documented his split from Davide in his calendar
MAFS UK's Keye documented his split from Davide in his calendar. Picture: Instagram

Within the post, Keye shared a screenshot of his calendar which noted his and Davide's split on July 13, 2025. He then included a screenshot of Davide commenting a [cute emoji] "🥹" under his new partner's TikTok on July 8, 2025.

Under the Instagram post, someone asked: "Didn't you do something first though??" Keye replied by saying: "By those timings no, he beat me by a week 😉"

MAFS fans aren't too pleased by Keye's latest update after he recently suggested Davide had lied about when he met his new partner. One fan said: "Please stop this. Just get some healing. Therapy, move on, find yourself. I loved you both on the show and thought you were forever but it's over - let it go."

MAFS UK's Keye says Davide was unfaithful first
MAFS UK's Keye says Davide was unfaithful first. Picture: Instagram

Another penned: "I mean, all he commented was an emoji…doesn’t mean they were together or even planning on being together…this may be completely out of context 🤷🏻‍♀️ I loved you both on the show but I think this is reaching…🥹"

However, Keye was shown support by fellow MAFS 2025 cast member Sarah, who left him some heart emojis in the comments.

