Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

21 September 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 21 September 2025, 21:20

Keye and Davide's MAFS promo images.
Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together? Picture: Channel 4

By Lily Bell

Are Keye and David from Married At First Sight still together or have they split?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Both seeking a second chance at love, grooms Keye and Davide were matched by the experts on this year's Married At First Sight UK.

After Keye's first marriage ended in 2018, he's turned to the dating show to help him find a husband. The marketing manager from London, hopes to find someone who is confident in their own skin and looks after themselves, but who will also look after him.

His match, Davide, joined the show in hopes of the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas, and Paul C Brunson matching him with a husband who is kind-hearted, handsome and romantic. After his last relationship ended abruptly in the middle of wedding planning.

Matched by the experts, Keye and Davide should be perfect for each other. They had an instant connection during their wedding, but did they stand the test of time? Here's what we know.

Keye and Davide pictured walking down the aisle together.
Keye and Davide were matched by the MAFS experts. Picture: Channel 4

Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

Since the show is still airing, we don't currently have any details about whether they are still together or not.

However, with a quick look at their socials we can get an insight into their relationship status - and yes we're a little concerned as Davide follows Keye on Instagram, but Keye doesn't follow him back.

Of course, this could mean nothing serious, maybe Keye is just keeping things on the down low. We'll update this page as we find out more about the couple and their MAFS journey.

Keye's pictured in the MAFS promo trailer.
Keye's first marriage ended in 2018. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to Instagram, Keye revealed that he was on this season of MAFS by saying: "Manifesting a man? I asked for dinner dates… maybe flowers… the universe said, ‘Hold my champagne,’ and bam husband. Skipped every mediocre situationship, went straight to vows, chaos, and me strutting down the aisle on #MAFUK @e4grams."

And Davide wrote: "Welcome on board this journey to the altar 💍✈️ Take your seats and fasten those belts, we expect a little turbulence along the way. In-flight entertainment by @e4grams includes drama, romance, and maybe a few surprises."

