MAFS UK’s Keye confirms split after Davide found his dating profile

17 November 2025, 17:25

Keye and Davide pictured at the reunion and Keye posing.
Keye was caught on a dating app after the experiment. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

The pair have confirmed their split after Keye was caught on a dating app.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Keye and Davide have heartbreakingly confirmed their split as Keye was caught on dating app Grindr while Davide was away working.

Keye and Davide had an instant connection on their wedding day and quickly became one of the strongest pairings of the series. The only major issue they faced was during Davide's Homestay, when a feline-inspired date caused an argument - however, they quickly resolved it the following day.

Despite making it both to Final Vows and the reunion episode, the pair have now both confirmed they are no longer together.

Keye and Davide pictured at the alter on their wedding day.
Keye and Davide had an instant connection on their wedding day. Picture: Instagram

Davide took to Instagram first to confirm their breakup and "speak on the situation personally".

He shared that many months ago he had a "gut feeling something wasn’t right", so he created a Grindr account to check whether his husband was on the app. Sadly, Davide found Keye's profile on the dating app. Speaking about the moment, he said: "That moment was painful and it made the trust between us break in a way I couldn’t move past".

Since their split, Davide shared that he's "healed and found peace", with the experience pushing him to "grow in ways I never expected".

He ended the post with an emotional message: "I don’t hold any bitterness towards Keye, he has taken accountability for his actions and I respect that. I genuinely wish him peace and happiness."

Fellow cast member Abi commented: "You are one of the most genuine, kind, caring people I know. You’ve been an absolute inspiration to us all. I will always be here for you, love you ❤️xxxxx".

Meanwhile, Keye provided a detailed explanation on why he downloaded the dating app. He said that, while Davide was working, he was in a "dark and fragile place", and ended up downloading Grindr - "not looking to cheat, hook up, or find someone else".

Keye acknowledged the heartbreaking impact it had to their relationship, saying "it cost me my marriage".

Reflecting on the breakup, Keye admitted he's in therapy to find "healthier ways to cope" and avoid returning to "destructive patterns.

Following his post, he took to Instagram stories to do a Q&A with his followers. One fan asked whether he and Davide were still speaking as friends, he replied: "Not at the moment. But I hope in time maybe we can be. Also I appreciate there is a lot of hurt on his side, and there is also some hurt on my side as well."

He added: "But even if we aren't friends, I wish him nothing but love and happiness and I know he wishes me the same. Even if we never get to that point, we still get to live in a world where we shared an amazing love together. That in itself is an absolute blessing."

A screenshot from Keye's Instagram Q&A.
Keye wished Davide "love and happiness". . Picture: Instagram

