MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth teases return to the show to continue 'villain' journey

Julia-Ruth promises to continue her 'villain' journey. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

'Your favourite villain' has taken to social media to tease her return to the show.

Married At First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth has teased online that "there's more to come" after her dramatic exit on last night's episode (27th October).

Tensions were high for Julia-Ruth going into her final commitment ceremony, following the explosive dinner party where she clashed with Nelly, Ashley, Bailey, and her now ex-husband Divarni.

Ultimately, at their final commitment ceremony, the couple both decided to leave. Julia-Ruth told the experts their "relationship is in the gutter", whilst Divarni said his wife took "no accountability".

Following her exit from MAFS, Julia-Ruth has been active on social media. She's reflected on her time on the show, apologised to the cast, and in a shocking move she's teased her return to the show.

Julia-Ruth apologised to the cast on Instagram after the explosive dinner party. Picture: E4

In a TikTok video posted by a MAFS fan, they shared their disappointment that Julia-Ruth had left the experiment, naming her an ”iconic villain”.

Julia-Ruth responded with an daring comment, she wrote: “Thanks babe! I might be back who knows? 😌.”

Fans then quickly flooded the comments with their reactions to the news of her possible return, she replied again, saying “Eeeek sorry 😣🤣.”

Viewers are convinced that if Julia-Ruth did return to MAFS, it would be with groom Steven. One commented: "What with Steven lol! 😬 You both actually are the perfect pairing."

Whilst another penned: "Who with Steven ???💀😂."

Taking to Instagram, she continued to fuel the rumours of her comeback to the dating show, she wrote “Something tells me there’s more to come 👀" and signed it off, "Your favourite villain 🦹🏾‍♀️".

Adding to the speculation, fans have noticed that Steven doesn't follow Nelly on Instagram - but he does still follow Julia-Ruth.

Julia-Ruth admitted she would 'marry' Steven in game 'Snog, Marry, Avoid'. Picture: Instagram

Romance rumours first started between Julia-Ruth and Steven during a game of 'Snog, Marry, Avoid', where Julia-Ruth told half the group she would 'marry' Steven.

Then to make matters worse, Nelly revealed at the following commitment ceremony Julia-Ruth had plotted to stay in the experiment with hopes that during Partner Swap week she'd be partnered with Steven.

At the time Julia-Ruth didn't deny the comment but argued that it had been "a group of them". However, since her departure from the show, she posted an Instagram story shedding her light on the situation.

She wrote: "Imagine getting a card written by the experts asking who you'd rather be matched up with. Being attacked about honesty, if I had said another name people would be mad and when I chose said person people were still mad."

"You're damned if you do you're damned if you don't. There was no escaping, everyone had made their minds up. What else is there to do but be the villain they want you to?..."

