MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth reveals controversial date with Steven never actually happened

Julia-Ruth and Steven planned a date together. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

It appears the drinks date between Julia-Ruth and Steven never actually happened, despite their flirty text messages.

In a shocking turn of events, Married At First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth has admitted the controversial date with Steven never happened, despite the two of them secretly texting each other and planning a date together.

It descended into chaos on the recent girls' day, when Julia-Ruth shockingly revealed that not only had she been secretly texting Steven, just two days after he had left the experiment, but she was also planning to go on a date with him too.

While the girls were left reeling from this new information, Steven retold a different story to the boys. He claimed the text exchange was platonic, and that he had actually invited her for drinks as part of a group catch up with other cast members.

But now, Julia-Ruth has taken to social media to reveal the date never happened - so here's what she had to say.

MAFS UK's Sarah was gobsmacked when Julia-Ruth's messages to Steven were revealed. Picture: E4

In an Instagram story, Julia-Ruth shared a comment from a MAFS fan who implied that Steven must have been annoyed he only went for a drink with her instead of going on holiday with her like Joe. It said: "Steven will be fuming...he only got one drink, Joe got a holiday 😎😅."

To which, Julia replied: "He didn't even get the drink!! Can you imagine 😂."

The comment referred to the spontaneous holiday Julia-Ruth took with Maeve's ex-husband Joe - which was also revealed during girls' day. Although the pair slept together on the trip, Joe ended up ghosting her on their arrival home to the UK.

Since the episode aired, Julia-Ruth took to social media to shed light on the situation. Meanwhile, Steven seemed to be taking a different approach.

He said on an Instagram story that "not everything needs a response & the show's not over, so keep watching".

Julia-Ruth revealed she didn't get a drink with Steven. Picture: Instagram

In the explosive episode, Julia-Ruth revealed to the cameras that she had screenshots from Steven ready to prove it wasn't a "one-sided thing". She revealed that Steven told her he could "see us during partner swap week", where they would "dance to music" and she would make pancakes for him.

Julia-Ruth then read out a text message from Steven that said: “You could have stolen me from her anyway.”

When asked by Leah and Davide to show the text messages, Steven refused, telling them he was “bored of having to prove [him]self”.

Taking to Instagram, Steven's ex-wife Nelly shared that she was "shocked but not surprised" by Julia-Ruth actions and that "a woman’s intuition is powerful".

