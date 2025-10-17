MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Steven spark affair rumours

New MAFS couple alert?

MAFS believe Julia-Ruth and Steven have an affair. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth and Steven Springett sparked affair rumours after an eventful spa day where Julia-Ruth revealed her true feelings for him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth and Steven have sparked affair rumours after an eventful spa day which saw Julia-Ruth reveal her true feelings for Steven.

From admitting she wasn't physically attracted to Divarni, to a shocking re-enactment of her intimacy row with her husband, Julia-Ruth has been turning heads on MAFS UK - and the drama doesn't stop there. The recent episode (Wednesday 15th October), sent fans into a frenzy after the comment she made about Steven.

Julia-Ruth’s comment has sparked a wave of affair rumours amongst MAFS fans.

Julia-Ruth admitted she didn't find Divarni "physically attracted" at the commitment ceremony. Picture: Instagram

During the episode, couples were separated into two groups to encourage open conversations. Steven and Julia-Ruth were in separate groups.

In a game of 'Snog, Marry, Avoid', Julia-Ruth's answer shocked fans as she answered: "I would snog Ashley, marry Steven, and avoid Leisha."

Although she didn't provide any deeper reason for choosing to 'marry' Steven, fans were left shocked by her decision after their explosive dinner party row a few weeks prior.

At the dinner party Julia-Ruth revealed that Steven had been "bragging" about sleeping with someone from Raya just two weeks before the experiment.

When Steven overheard Julia-Ruth's conversation he shouted at her across saying: "Hey, who's decided to say I was talking about my sexual activity." Before he stormed out of the room and saying: "They're all f------ c----."

After the episode aired, Steven shared a statement to Instagram where he said he was "embarrassed" by his behaviour, and that being no-contact with his children for three weeks and his stepdad being in hospital made filming difficult for him.

Steven storms out on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Steven having an affair?

While there is no proof that there is an affair going on between the MAFS stars, fans have began to speculate after Julia-Ruth said she'd "marry" him during the game.

During Steven's outburst, a lot of his anger had been directed towards Julia-Ruth, so it has shocked fans that she's now saying she'd want to marry him.

From this, a lot of MAFS fans have theorised that something could be going on between them and that's why Julia-Ruth was so concerned by him talking about his sexual partners before the show.

On Reddit, one fan said: "Is there a chance that there is an affair?"

A MAFS fan responded: "I would not be surprised why else is Julia Ruth staying.... it's clear she doesn't like Divarni."

Julia-Ruth admitted she would 'marry' Steven in game 'Snog, Marry, Avoid'. Picture: Instagram

Another penned: "I haven't seen her interact with Steven much, other than to publicly shame him for that night, so I find it odd that she finds him marriage material."

Many MAFS fans collectively agreed it would be an odd pairing after their history, one said: "I agree that Steven's an odd choice given her previous comments."

Meanwhile, on Facebook someone commented: "She’s probably with him in secret and that’s why she isn’t discussing her sexual relations with her husband lol x."

Divarni and Steven were talking at the spa day. Picture: Instagram

Julia-Ruth has now revealed why she chose to ‘marry’ Steven and revealed details about their close relationship off-screen.

She told Cosmopolitan UK: "The only reason why I said that is because at this point Divarni and I had had so many arguments and so many battles and in terms of (obviously it was more of the girls), but in terms of anyone that I got on with and I was having a lot of laughs with, it was Steven - just for laughs."

"I also feel like everyone just kept asking me to say... his name! It wasn't shown, but our couples - Nelly and Steven, Divarni and I - we just got on the most. That's it."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.