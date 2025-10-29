MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth slams the experts in wild music video

29 October 2025, 12:16

MAFS UK's Paul C Brunson 'features' in latest Julia-Ruth music video
MAFS UK's Paul C Brunson 'features' in latest Julia-Ruth music video. Picture: E4 / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK expert Paul C Brunson has become the latest victim in Julia-Ruth's online series.

The feast of Juicy-Roo continues...

Married at First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth has officially left the experiment after some brutal final weeks with her now ex-husband Divarni. The downfall of their relationship began when Divarni revealed Julia-Ruth had asked him to lie about their intimacy.

When this revelation aired, Julia-Ruth took to TikTok to share a re-enactment of what happened. The dramatised version of events left many fans baffled but we knew there'd be more to come as she'd called it 'MAIN COURSE PART 1".

Now, Part 2 has dropped and it includes an ai likeness of relationship expert Paul C Brunson.

julia-Ruth includes what appears to be an ai of Paul C Brunson
julia-Ruth includes what appears to be an ai of Paul C Brunson. Picture: TikTok

In her video, with Bludnymph's song 'FEAST (Let’s Eat Yuh Yuh)' as the backing track, Julia-Ruth is seen sitting on her sofa before someone - who looks slightly like Paul C Brunson - knocks on her door.

They deliver her a letter that says: "DEAR JUICY-ROO YOU'RE INVITED TO THE FEAST LOVE... THE EXPERTS"

Julia-Ruth is then seen standing on a turntable in lingerie before devouring various foods and covering her body in them. She wrote in the caption: "I had enough!✋🏾 You’re damned if you do you’re damned if you don’t.

"The outcome was always gonna be the same, be quiet ( end up the main course ) defend myself ( end up the main course ) say sorry ( end up the main course ) What else is there to do but be the villain?

"Sorry was never gonna be enough. Welcome to my feast, hope you enjoyed every bite. We move onto dessert next…🤍See you soon?…"

Capital have reached out to Paul for comment.

Julia-Ruth in her TikTok music video
Julia-Ruth in her TikTok music video. Picture: TikTok

This comes after Julia-Ruth claimed on Instagram that the experts had asked her to name who she'd want to Partner Swap with. Her saying she'd hoped she'd get Steven had caused major issues with Nelly (Steven's wife) and Divarni.

However Julia-Ruth implied that the experts set her up. She wrote: "Imagine getting a card written by the experts asking who you'd rather be matched up with. Being attacked about honesty, if I had said another name people would be mad and when I chose said person people were still mad.

"You're damned if you do you're damned if you don't. There was no escaping, everyone had made their minds up. What else is there to do but be the villain they want you to?..."

Julia-Ruth alluded to being set up by the MAFS UK experts
Julia-Ruth alluded to being set up by the MAFS UK experts. Picture: Instagram

While Julia-Ruth and Divarni parted ways on the show, Julia-Ruth has teased a possible return.

In a TikTok video posted by a MAFS fan, they shared their disappointment that Julia-Ruth had left the experiment, naming her an "iconic villain".

Julia-Ruth responded with an daring comment, she wrote: “Thanks babe! I might be back who knows? 😌.”

