MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth speaks out after backlash over dinner party "freak out"

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth has received major backlash after a huge dinner party row. Here's what she's said in response.

Married at First Sight UK series 10 became extremely heated during Monday night's dinner party (episode 20), when Julia-Ruth and Divarni arrived as a united front, despite major issues behind the scenes.

Their fellow cast mates were left confused as during their separate spa days they'd both been confronted by the relationship problems they faced. While Julia-Ruth had been telling the cast, and the experts, that she didn't find Divarni attractive and therefore they weren't being intimate - it was revealed they had been intimate all along.

After this became known amongst the cast, Julia-Ruth insisted she did find Divarni attractive and he revealed they'd had sex the night before. This was met with a lot of confusion by the cast, particularly Keye and Leigh who felt Julia-Ruth was being dishonest about her feelings and therefore leading Divarni on.

Due to clashing opinions, the dinner party descended into chaos, with Julia-Ruth calling Leigh "a stupid b----".

Julia-Ruth has admitted that she has a few more crash outs in future episodes, but took full accountability for her actions during the dinner party. In a statement on her Instagram story, she wrote: "I came into this experiment hoping for the best - a lifetime partner. I think I lost myself in this process, over and over.

"I hurt a lot of good people who loved me and to this day am still making amends with those I've wronged and will continue to do so.

"The producers knew I was on a show before MAFS and wouldn't have me on MAFS if they didn't believe where my heart was at and my intentions. I myself lost sight of that and who I am on my time in this experiment."

This is seemingly a response to Keye's claims that she had only stayed in the experiment for "15 minutes of fame".

Her statement continued: "Unfortunately that dinner party was not the best in any way. I had alcohol, was emotionally drained, sleep deprived, felt backed into a corner and wasn't the best version of myself in any capacity. I take full accountability for my absolute freak out and will learn to just pipe down, walk away and do better in future.

"There's still a lot few more flops to go (fml &) but felt it necessary to speak up now. It's really eye opening watching it back almost 6 months later, I'm grateful for the mended friendship from this bunch. Here's to doing better x"

Since filming ended, Julia-Ruth has been doing interview with Keye, suggesting that her friendship with him and Davide is back on track.

Reflecting on the episode on his Instagram, Keye said: "Tonight on #MAFSUK the gloves were off, but don’t worry, the red bottoms were still on. And remember, a little drama’s always okay in a fedora.

"All jokes aside, I stood up for what I believe in: honesty, integrity, and protecting my husband when it seemed he’d been lied to."

Davide had expressed upset that Julia-Ruth had lied to him about her intimacy with Divarni.

Meanwhile, Leigh's response to the episode read: "Well that was f------ eventful wasn’t it😅 what we all saying then? Give me a star in the comments if you want me and JR to jump in the ring after the commitment ceremony tomorrow.

"LOL, all jokes aside, I’ve said this before and I’ll say it until I’m blue in the face, I will ALWAYS stand up for what I believe in.

"And I will also always be a voice for those that need it. Regardless what’s happening in my own life, I can acknowledge my own downfalls, take accountability when necessary, but what I won’t do is shy away from defending someone because I’m not perfect."

She ended by saying: "You can work on yourself and still clock it when it’s needed😉. You can think that’s right or wrong but I can promise you now it’ll never change🫶🏼"

