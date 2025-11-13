MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Joe's matching tattoo and meaning revealed

Julia-Ruth and Joe matching tattoos exposed at the reunion episode. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK’s Julia-Ruth and Joe Wood’s matching tattoos, which they got on holiday together, have been revealed.

The matching tattoos that Married At First Sight UK’s Julia-Ruth and Joe got on holiday together have finally been revealed.

Viewers were hit with the revelation of all revelations on Sunday night (episode 31), when Julia-Ruth revealed she had been on a ‘spontaneous trip’ to Lanzarote with Maeve's ex-husband Joe. However, their holiday romance was short-lived, as on their arrival home to the UK, Joe ghosted her.

Now, before the tattoos have even been mentioned on the show, they've been revealed. And there is meaning behind them...

Maeve was unhappy to see Julia-Ruth arrive to the reunion. Picture: E4

The Tab have reported that the pair got "why not?" tattooed on them. Explaining the meaning behind the tattoo, they claimed that Julia-Ruth had spoken out and said the main reason she and Joe "didn’t care about going against the other brides and grooms and causing drama" because... "why not".

“It was very much like, we reached out, I reached out, and then we had a conversation," she said. "He was like ‘Oh I’m going on holiday’ and I was like ‘Oh that sounds lovely’. And then it was very much like, ‘Oh okay well let’s go do this, like why not?’. If you can get married to a stranger, we can go on holiday.”

Looking at Joe's Instagram, it looks like he got it tattooed on his right hip, while the location of Julia-Ruth's tattoo is yet to be revealed.

Joe's 'why not' tattoo can be seen in a recent Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Julia-Ruth has posted a poll on Instagram stories about where the location of the tattoo may be, the options were, "shoulders, torso, legs, or arms".

In the preview clip for the reunion this Thursday (13th November), Maeve shared the tattoo rumours with the group. She said: "I've heard that Julia-Ruth and Joe got matching tattoos."

Although we're yet to see Julia-Ruth's response, both the experts and cast were left gobsmacked.

Julia-Ruth posted a poll about where the tattoo may be. Picture: Instagram

After Julia-Ruth and Joe's holiday together was revealed, Maeve took to Instagram stories to defend Julia-Ruth from hate comments. She said: "Last night guys, was a lot. Thank you for all your messages and support and crazy TikToks that are being made. Love and adore all that.

"However, there's some nasty comments getting flung about. And you've got to remember - I can't even believe I'm saying this - you have to cut Julia-Ruth some slack. Like, the comments are savage - kind of like her.

"But at the same time, she's got feelings. It's not nice - well I suppose it wasn't a very nice thing to do - but it's not okay that some of the messages are bad, like."

She added that "there's a lot more to come out".

