MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth reveals real reason for lying about intimacy with Divarni

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni have gotten into a row over intimacy. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth has shared the real reason she was keeping her and Divarni's intimacy a secret.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Julia-Ruth has been the talk of Married at First Sight UK fans over the weekend after it was revealed on the show last week that she and Divarni had been intimate despite her telling the experts and her fellow cast that they hadn't.

Fed up of keeping her secret, Divarni addressed it with her and it ended up in an explosive row. Later, Divarni asked if she was embarrassed by him, why would she have sex with him? She said it was because she was struggling with feeling attraction to him so she wanted to see if they could connect on a physical level.

After their intimacy secrets were aired on the show, Julia-Ruth took to social media to react. She shared a re-enactment of the scenes in a staged music video.

But now, she has spoken out directly about her reasons for not wanting to talking about her and Divarni's sex life on camera.

Julia-Ruth and Divarni get into row over intimacy on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: E4

Julia-Ruth has now said she "doesn't shy away from intimacy", but wanted it to be a mutual decision to bring it to the cameras.

"I think I'm never one to shy away from talking about intimacy and my sexuality, but I think we just had a lot of battles and I just feel like regardless of whether the intimacy was good or wasn't good or whatever was happening in our relationship, that should be a decision that should be made between my husband and I," she told Cosmopolitan UK.

She added: "And I think as a team we should come forward, make that decision, have the talks, and come forward and present it together to the group."

Divarni questioned why Julia-Ruth slept with him when she doesn't find him attractive. Picture: E4

Julia-Ruth continued: "I think that was missed especially because I have some really close friendships - with Davide for instance - and I feel like for me to then openly say a mutual decision that we're not going to bring this forward to the group, I would have liked to really consider that together and then told Davide myself and then brought it to the group because it was just a mutual decision."

She concluded by saying: "So I think for me, I would have just liked the opportunity to reevaluate our decision and then come forward together as a unit."

Divarni claims Julia-Ruth kept a secret from the experts

In the teaser for Monday night's episode (20th October) the cast are seen addressing Julia-Ruth and Divarni's secret during the next dinner party.

Julia-Ruth is seen calling Leigh a "stupid b----" under her breath. After this was shown, Julia-Ruth wrote on Instagram: "Tough watch but even tougher tomorrow. There's a lot I wanna say after tomorrow's episode so stay tuned, I know you've been waiting for a statement. I've just been waiting for the right time."

MAFS UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.