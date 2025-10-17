MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth posts shocking re-enactment of Divarni intimacy row

Married at First Sight viewers have called Julia-Ruth's video "cringe" and "embarrassing".

17 October 2025, 12:25 | Updated: 17 October 2025, 12:36

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth used a Divarni lookalike for the video
MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth used a Divarni lookalike for the video. Picture: E4 / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth has shocked fans with a re-enactment of her and Divarni's intimacy row.

This might be a first in Married at First Sight UK history, one of the brides has shared her own dramatised version of the show in response to an explosive scene.

An intense day apart saw groom Divarni grilled by a lot of the cast over the 'lack of intimacy' in his marriage to Julia-Ruth. After biting his tongue, he returned to Julia-Ruth and fumed over the fact that he was being grilled over something that was untrue.

In that moment, Divarni revealed that he and Julia-Ruth had actually been intimate but that she had asked him to not mention it on camera. Once this was outed, Julia-Ruth stormed out saying he had broken her trust and failed to respect her.

After Julia-Ruth and Divarni's intimacy row was aired on Married at First Sight UK, Julia-Ruth chose to respond to the event with a visual of how it had made her feel.

Julia-Ruth and Divarni get into row over intimacy on Married at First Sight UK
Julia-Ruth and Divarni get into row over intimacy on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: E4

The 29-year-old performer staged a scene where a Divarni lookalike broadcasted their sex life on a live news show - which you can watch below.

The video - which features Lady Gaga's 'Why Did You Do That?' - sees Julia-Ruth on a sofa eating popcorn and receiving text messages from fellow castmates, such as her close friend Davide who says: "Why didn't you tell me babe?"

She then turns on the TV and what appears to be a Divarni lookalike is behind a mic with 'MAFS NEWS breaking news live report' behind him.

The man says: "Guys, I've got something to tell you, to let you know... We were intimate." He then proceeds to mime sexual acts before Julia-Ruth storms in and shouts, "we haven't had sex".

The clip ends with the man sat on the sofa, with popcorn, cackling to himself.

MAFS star stages TikTok about Julia-Ruth and Divarni's intimacy

Julia-Ruth's re-enactment hasn't landed well with viewers, with one commenting: "No... this is not it."

Another said: "Am I getting mixed up here... I'm sure she told her friends around the table at in laws week in front on the cameras way before last night's episode in which Divarni stayed quiet during the game."

During 'In Laws' week, Julia-Ruth had addressed her sex life with Divarni to her friends, saying that it wasn't good.

Over on Reddit, MAFS UK fans are in disbelief over the video, with one writing: "What ARE we doing Julia-Ruth???"

Fans were also confused at her reluctance to address their intimacy because in a previous week, when the couple were asked to rank a list including things like sex, looks, kids and money, Julia-Ruth had put sex as her top priority and was upset that it was low down on Divarni's list.

The MAFS UK star captioned the video 'MAIN COURSE PT1', suggesting there are more parts on the way.

Divarni while being grilled by his fellow castmates on MAFS UK
Divarni while being grilled by his fellow castmates on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

She also wrote: "I want to very clear on what I'm saying and where I'm coming from. Disclosing our intimacy was a mutual decision, the problem is not working at a team to discuss when we're ready to tell people about our intimacy and breaking trust.

"All it would've taken was one conversation and we could've sat infront of the experts and asked for help. Anyway here's a visual representation of how I feel. ENJOY THE FEAST OF JUICY-ROO [sic]."

We'll keep you updated if she drops any more parts to the series.

