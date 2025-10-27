MAFS UK’s Julia-Ruth accuses Divarni of wanting a 'free holiday' after final dinner party showdown

Since the explosive showdown Julia-Ruth has taken to social media to share her feelings. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

Married at First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth has slammed ex-husband Divarni after an explosive dinner party.

Last night's episode (26th October) of Married At First Sight UK delivered the most explosive dinner party yet. And the drama didn’t end there, as Julia-Ruth has now taken to social media to accuse Divarni of wanting a 'free holiday'.

Tensions were high for MAFS couple Julia-Ruth and Divarni when they arrived at the retreat, following the recent commitment ceremony, where the cast urged Divarni to leave after it was revealed Julia-Ruth didn't fancy him or see a future with him. Despite the grilling from both the cast and experts, they both decided to stay and give their relationship one last shot.

Things finally boiled over at the couples retreat dinner party when Julia-Ruth clashed with Nelly, Ashley, Bailey, and her now ex-husband Divarni over how she treated him throughout the experiment. Since the explosive episode has aired, Julia-Ruth has taken to social to question her ex-husbands true intentions.

Julia-Ruth argued with many of the cast at the retreat dinner party. Picture: E4

MAFS UK stars left stunned at Julia-Ruth's speech

Taking to Instagram stories, Julia-Ruth wrote: "Imagine getting a card written by the experts asking who you'd rather be matched up with. Being attacked about honesty, if I had said another name people would be mad and when I chose said person people were still mad.

"You're damned if you do you're damned if you don't. There was no escaping, everyone had made their minds up. What else is there to do but be the villain they want you to?..."

She added: "I also knew it was me against a group who already made their minds up and had their answer. I saw no winning in repeating their words.

"Divarni is a 30-year-old man, also very opinionated and can speak for himself except when in front of the group... smart move.

"No-one forced the man to write stay, I think a free holiday with the boys sounded like more fun, especially since no new news was revealed. So the 180 was wild to me 4 hours into arriving at the retreat."

She left her message on an ambiguous note writing, "Anyway all will be revealed soon. Enjoy tomorrow CC", before signing it off with, "Happily Divorced".

After the explosive episode aired Julia-Ruth took to social media to share her opinion. Picture: Instagram

Julia-Ruth's parting speech to the group resulted in her clashing with many of the cast. She said: "In all honesty, this has been fun, this has been iconic. This has been amazing. Made some great friendships and made an amazing ex-husband."

"Divarni and I are gone now, so, like, good luck. May the odds be forever in your favour. Keep it real. Have fun. Cheers to the chaos."

After the eventful dinner party Divarni told cameras "The marriage is done. Finished." whilst visibly taking off his ring.

Once the episode aired, Divarni shared a heartfelt video message on Instagram, thanking MAFS fans for their support as he reflected on his life so far ahead of his 30th birthday.

