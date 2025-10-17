MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth breaks silence on Steven relationship amid affair rumours

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth has addressed her reason for choosing to 'marry' Steven during a game. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth has spoken out after a comment she made made sparked speculation that she had an affair with Steven.

The first true 'affair' speculation of Married at First Sight UK 2025 began when Julia-Ruth said she wanted to marry Steven, despite their only interaction on the show being an explosive row.

Julia-Ruth took part in a game of 'Snog, Marry, Pie' and she chose to "snog Ashley, marry Steven, and avoid Leisha". While the group didn't really react, fans did.

One fan said: "I haven't seen her interact with Steven much, other than to publicly shame him for that night, so I find it odd that she finds him marriage material."

This then led fans to theorise that the pair had some form of relationship that viewers hadn't seen. Now, Julia-Ruth has confirmed this, but it's not the affair some people were speculating.

MAFS UK's Steven during his argument with Julia-Ruth. Picture: E4

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Julia-Ruth revealed why she chose to 'marry' Steven and explained details about their close relationship off-screen.

She said: "The only reason why I said that is because at this point Divarni and I had had so many arguments and so many battles and in terms of (obviously it was more of the girls), but in terms of anyone that I got on with and I was having a lot of laughs with, it was Steven - just for laughs."

"I also feel like everyone just kept asking me to say... his name! It wasn't shown, but our couples - Nelly and Steven, Divarni and I - we just got on the most. That's it."

Julia-Ruth and Divarni get into row over intimacy on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: E4

While Steven hasn't addressed his relationship with Julia-Ruth, he did speak in a Q&A about who he was closest with during the filming process.

Answering a fan via Instagram stories, he said: "With this one, the entire cast were amazing. We got on really well behind the scenes."

He went on to specifically mention Ashley as his closest friend from the cast, saying he helped keep him "level-headed" when he needed it, and put an arm around him in hard times.

We'll update this page if Steven addresses the affair rumours.

