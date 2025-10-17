MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth breaks silence on Steven relationship amid affair rumours

17 October 2025, 16:56 | Updated: 17 October 2025, 17:21

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth has addressed her reason for choosing to 'marry' Steven during a game
MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth has addressed her reason for choosing to 'marry' Steven during a game. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth has spoken out after a comment she made made sparked speculation that she had an affair with Steven.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first true 'affair' speculation of Married at First Sight UK 2025 began when Julia-Ruth said she wanted to marry Steven, despite their only interaction on the show being an explosive row.

Julia-Ruth took part in a game of 'Snog, Marry, Pie' and she chose to "snog Ashley, marry Steven, and avoid Leisha". While the group didn't really react, fans did.

One fan said: "I haven't seen her interact with Steven much, other than to publicly shame him for that night, so I find it odd that she finds him marriage material."

This then led fans to theorise that the pair had some form of relationship that viewers hadn't seen. Now, Julia-Ruth has confirmed this, but it's not the affair some people were speculating.

MAFS UK's Steven was seen saying 'people were f------ him off'
MAFS UK's Steven during his argument with Julia-Ruth. Picture: E4

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Julia-Ruth revealed why she chose to 'marry' Steven and explained details about their close relationship off-screen.

She said: "The only reason why I said that is because at this point Divarni and I had had so many arguments and so many battles and in terms of (obviously it was more of the girls), but in terms of anyone that I got on with and I was having a lot of laughs with, it was Steven - just for laughs."

"I also feel like everyone just kept asking me to say... his name! It wasn't shown, but our couples - Nelly and Steven, Divarni and I - we just got on the most. That's it."

Julia-Ruth and Divarni get into row over intimacy on Married at First Sight UK
Julia-Ruth and Divarni get into row over intimacy on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: E4

While Steven hasn't addressed his relationship with Julia-Ruth, he did speak in a Q&A about who he was closest with during the filming process.

Answering a fan via Instagram stories, he said: "With this one, the entire cast were amazing. We got on really well behind the scenes."

He went on to specifically mention Ashley as his closest friend from the cast, saying he helped keep him "level-headed" when he needed it, and put an arm around him in hard times.

We'll update this page if Steven addresses the affair rumours.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK has been airing since 2015

Every MAFS UK couple that is still together

Meet Mel, Charlene and Paul from MAFS UK

Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts?

MAFS Julia-Ruth pictured at a dinner party and Steven at the spa day.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Steven spark affair rumours

MAFS UK expert Mel Schilling has become a TV favourite thanks to her frank and honest advice

Who is MAFS Expert Mel Schilling? Age, net worth, health battle and husband revealed

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth used a Divarni lookalike for the video

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth posts shocking re-enactment of Divarni intimacy row

Abi's MAFS promo image and pictured posing with medals at a bodybuilding competition.

MAFS UK's Abi's dramatic body transformation revealed in resurfaced competition photos

Hot On Capital

Princess Andre pictured on her show The Princess Diaries.

Princess Andre announces two more series of her reality show 'The Princess Diaries'

Wicked director reveals how 'For Good' duet has been drastically changed in the movie

Wicked director confirms 'For Good' has been significantly altered in the movie

Zara Larsson reveals how Taylor Swift helped her own her masters

Zara Larsson reveals how Taylor Swift helped her own her masters

Liam Payne's sisters pen moving tributes on the anniversary of his death

Liam Payne's sisters pen moving tributes on the anniversary of his death

Is Taylor Swift's Ruin The Friendship about her late friend Jeff Lang?

Taylor Swift praised by Jeff Lang's mother after emotional 'Ruin The Friendship' tribute

Rebecca and Bailey's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Love Island winner Toni Laites says she's become "homeless" since winning the show

Love Island's Toni Laites opens up about being "homeless" months after winning the show

Love Island

Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson ended their friendship when she left the band in 2020

Why did Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson fall out? Little Mix feud explained

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Red, White & Royal Blue 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And News About The Sequel

Red, White & Royal Wedding: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the sequel

The Married At First Sight UK cast have moved into their apartments in London

Where are the MAFS UK apartments?

Neelima and Steven from MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Nelly and Steven still together?

MAFS UK's Steven and Nelly both has an emotional episode

MAFS UK fans 'worried' by Steven's outbursts as he apologises to Nelly

Kim Kardashian speaks out about the controversial photoshoot she did with Justin Bieber when he was 16 years old

Kim Kardashian admits 'problematic' Justin Bieber photoshoot should’ve got her cancelled

Keira Knightley called out for "tone-deaf" J.K. Rowling comments in viral video

Keira Knightley called out for "tone-deaf" J.K. Rowling comments in viral video

Married at First Sight groom Joe Wood has addressed him leaving the show during episode 18.

MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after shocking show exit

Mel Schilling pictured in her MAFS promo, alongside contestants Julia-Ruth and Davide.

What days is MAFS UK on TV? Schedule and times revealed

Ty and Angel have been inseparable since the vila, going on trips and sharing date nights.

Are Love Island's Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood still together?

Love Island

Love Island couple Angel and Ty have progressed another level in their relationship

Love Island's Ty and Angel celebrate huge relationship milestone

Love Island

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

More TV & Entertainment News

Cat Burns singing on stage and on the BRIT Awards red carpet

Who is Cat Burns? Singer opens up about her career, being neurodivergent and her sexuality

Ruth Codd has rose to fame on multiple TV shows and films

How did Ruth Codd lose her leg? How becoming an amputee changed her life

Ruth Codd wearing white makeup and red lipstick on the red carpet

Why is Ruth Codd famous? A closer look at her unusual rise to success

Did Ed Gein kill his brother? The true story behind Henry Gein's death in Monster

Did Ed Gein kill his brother? The true story behind Henry Gein's death in Monster

Ariana Madix promo image and season 1 contestants.

How to watch Love Island Games in the UK

Love Island

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

Leisha's MAFS promo image and pictured on her Instagram story.

MAFS UK's Leisha addresses 'her side' of drunken honeymoon plane incident

MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean during the show

MAFS UK's Sarah pens Dean a heartfelt message after leaving the show

Dean and Sarah met on Married at First Sight UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together?

MAFS UK's Dean reveals post-show weight loss journey

MAFS UK's Dean reveals post-show weight loss journey

Reiss' MAFS promo image and Dani pictured posing.

Did MAFS UK groom Reiss date TOWIE's Dani Imbert?