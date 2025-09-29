MAFS UK viewers just realised why they recognise Julia-Ruth

The MAFS bride has an impressive portfolio.

29 September 2025, 21:00

Julia-Ruth MAFS promo image and picture on Are You The One dating show.
MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth has been on 100 TV shows before. Picture: E4 & YouTube

By Lily Bell

From soap operas to reality dating shows MAFS UK bride Julia-Ruth's TV past has been revealed.

Married At First Sight UK viewers have been introduced to bride Julia-Ruth - but in an unexpected twist, this isn’t her first stint on reality TV.

Larger-than-life Julia-Ruth tasked the experts to find her someone who was down to earth, ambitious and most importantly, empathetic. She was matched with musician and father-of-one, Divarni.

On their wedding day, the couple were giddy with excitement, with Divarni telling cameras: "It’s love at first sight." However, their excitement soon fizzled out on their honeymoon in Morocco. As Julia-Ruth started to pick up on her new husband's negative energy, she said: "With Divarni, it's quite difficult to find the fun lighthearted side."

While there's trouble in paradise for the newlyweds, it's come to light that this isn't Julia-Ruth's first reality TV romance. Like her MAFS hubby, she has an impressive TV portfolio.

Julia-Ruth and Divarni pictured on their honeymoon.
Julia-Ruth and Divarni had an awkward honeymoon. Picture: E4

One MAFS viewer took to X to say: "I feel like I know Julia-Ruth from somewhere #Mafsuk"

As it happens, Julia-Ruth appeared on the dating show Are You the One? in 2023. This is the same show, Love Island's Cach Mercer was on.

The show uses modern technology to help 20 single men and women from around the world find their perfect match by using a dating algorithm, with a cash prize up for grabs.

On the show Julia-Ruth actually found her 'perfect' match with an Australian guy named Brendan. They left the show together and in love, but it was reported they split shortly after the show finished.

Julia-Ruth and Brendan pictured together on the dating show Are You The One.
Julia-Ruth coupled up with Brendan but they split shortly after the show finished. Picture: YouTube

Taking to X, one fan said: "Knew I’d seen Julia-Ruth before. She was previously on -I want the one dating show on MTV."

Another said: "I knew I recognized Julia Ruth from #mafsuk She was on a past season of #AreYouTheOne"

When Julia-Ruth isn't trying to find love, you can find her acting on soap opera's. Back in 2020, she appeared in Shortland Street a long-standing medical soap opera based in New Zealand.

Julia-Ruth had a brief role, appearing in just three episodes as Hannah Drake, a paramedic’s girlfriend.

Julia-Ruth pictured smiling with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and three other dancers.
Julia-Ruth has danced on stage for Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Picture: Instagram

Plus she acted in a short musical romance film called Impossible. Iif that wasn't enough, Julia-Ruth has a successful career as a professional dancer.

Over the years she has danced for the likes of 50 Cent at The O2, Leigh-Anne Pinnock at Reading and Leeds Festival, Bebe Rexha in the music video I’m The Drama, and even for K-pop group LE SSERAFIM at the EMAs.

