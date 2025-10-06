Meet MAFS UK groom John - Age, job, where he's from and more revealed

MAFS UK 2025 is welcoming John to the experiment to find love. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing John Shepard as a groom but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant from how old he is to his Instagram.

Married At First Sight UK has introduced John Shepard, a self-proclaimed 'romantic Romeo' who is ready to find his longterm love.

Having been single for five years and experienced a string of situationships, John is ready to find the woman of his dreams. He tasked the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson to find him someone who is ready to settle down, family orientated and honest.

John was matched with Abi, a veterinary nurse from Bournemouth. The couple's wedding day was memorable to say the least - as John was put in the hot seat by Abi's overprotective mum. At the reception, she told him: "The last thing I want is to be upset by some arrogant person that comes along" which left John stunned with an audible gulp.

As we follow the journey of John and Abi - here's everything we know about John, from his age, where’s he from, his job and more revealed.

John believed he was single because he gave off ‘single man energy’. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS UK John?

John joined the E4 dating experiment at 38 years old.

When he's not spending time with family and friends, you'll find John travelling the world and singing - MAFS fans might be lucky to see a duet with Dean, who performed twice at his wedding.

Where is MAFS UK John from?

He is from Flintshire a county in the north-east of Wales.

John is half Italian and half Welsh and proudly embraces both sides of his heritage. As he put it in his Instagram bio: "Welsh roots, Italian spirit."

John wanted to be matched with someone who is ready to settle down. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK John's job?

John is a career driven marketing consultant with his own marketing agency.

Established in 2023, John’s marketing agency brings over eight years of industry experience to help businesses grow their social media profiles.

What is MAFS UK John looking for?

John, the self-proclaimed 'Romantic Romeo', tasked the experts to match him with the perfect brunette girl who is ready to settle down, family orientated and honest.

Having been single for the past five years, John believed he gave off "single man energy" - something he felt hadn’t helped in his quest for love. Sadly, he found himself caught in one too many situationships, often fallings for girls quickly but struggling to turn those connections into lasting relationships.

What is MAFS UK John's Instagram?

You can find the groom here: @johnpaulshepherd_.

