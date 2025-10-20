Has MAFS UK's Joe quit the show?

MAFS UK's Joe left the experiment for a second time. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Joe has left the show and his wife Maeve for a second time, but will he come back? Here's what we know.

Some tough life events has led Married at First Sight UK's Joe to question the future of his relationship with wife Maeve. His grandad passed away during the experiment and it made him realise he wasn't as emotionally connected to Maeve has he had thought.

While he had already told Maeve he was in love with her, he struggled to bring any negatives into their relationship. He then admitted to another groom, Ashley, that he wasn't actually in love with Maeve but he did have love for her. After this he took a break from the experiment.

Joe did return but things quickly became heated between him and Maeve, so they decided to spend some time apart. During episode 20's dinner party, things looked bleak for the fate of Maeve and Joe as he left the experiment for a second time.

So, has he quit the show for good or can we expect his return? Here's what we know.

Paul suggested Joe wasn't as "emotionally connected" to Maeve has he felt he was. Picture: Channel 4

Has Joe left MAFS UK?

Joe left the experiment for a second time to attend his grandad's funeral, leaving Maeve to attend a dinner party alone. It's not yet known if he returned to the experiment after this.

However, he did tell Maeve that he had every intention of returning despite being unclear about his feelings for her. For now we'll have to see how things pan out in the next few episodes to find out if he returns to the show or not.

When it was aired that he took a break from the experiment a few episodes ago, Joe took to social media to say: "REALITY CHECK‼️ The MAFS bubble is a real thing, and it’s easy to forget about the real world.

"Receiving the news of a family passing was certainly a wake up call and put things into perspective. Balancing this with the MAFS life was something I found very difficult, and I appreciate the love and support ❤️"

Joe and Maeve on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: Ellie Merridale / E4

Fans are really hoping he returns to the show and that he and Maeve can get back on track. So far Maeve hasn't addressed Joe's exit from show, but she has shared some cryptic posts.

One TikTok she posted said: "You really DO learn something new everyday." She captioned the post. "Not me watching MAFS like..."

Two days later, she shared a video saying: "You think you know... but you have no idea 😉" Grace from the show commented, "tea brewing", and Keye said: "😂 😂 😂 cheeky 😜"

Bookmark this page because we'll update it as soon as we know the tea on Maeve and Joe.

