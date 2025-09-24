Meet MAFS UK’s Joe - Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

The northern lad works as a personal trainer.

MAFS UK 2025 is welcoming Joe to the experiment to find love. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Joe Wood as a groom but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the hopeful single, from how old he is and his job, to his past party lifestyle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK has introduced Joe Woods, a groom who is ready to face any challenges that the experiment brings.

The former party boy has travelled the world collecting both passport stamps and girls’ numbers - but now, he's ready to settle down. The northern lad tasked the experts to find someone who'll be his partner in crime and a bride who loves living life to its fullest as much as he does.

That's why they've paired him with Maeve Mathieson, mother-of-one from Newcastle. Maeve had a pretty unconventional wedding entrance, as she rode horseback wearing a black dress to the aisle. But, sadly for her, Joe seemed unimpressed, as he told the cameras: “I thought you wear black for a funeral, not a wedding.” He later shared his doubts, adding: “I’m not 100% sure Maeve is my type."

As we watch Joe and Maeve's relationship unfold - here's everything we know about Joe from his age and hometown to his career and past party antics.

Joe was quick to run away from problems in previous relationships. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS UK's Joe?

Joe entered the experiment at 31 years old.

Where is MAFS UK's Joe from?

He is from Huddersfield a town in West Yorkshire.

What is Joe from MAFS UK's job?

Joe works as a personal trainer.

While he says the job has does wonders for his body and mind, he admits that he may have let the lines between work and fun get blurred a couple of times, as he revealed most of his clients are women.

Joe wants to find a partner in crime. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK Joe's Instagram?

You can follow the personal trainer here: @joe_wood93

Read more Married at First Sight news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.