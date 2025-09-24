Meet MAFS UK’s Joe - Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed
The northern lad works as a personal trainer.
24 September 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 24 September 2025, 21:08
MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Joe Wood as a groom but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the hopeful single, from how old he is and his job, to his past party lifestyle.
Married At First Sight UK has introduced Joe Woods, a groom who is ready to face any challenges that the experiment brings.
The former party boy has travelled the world collecting both passport stamps and girls’ numbers - but now, he's ready to settle down. The northern lad tasked the experts to find someone who'll be his partner in crime and a bride who loves living life to its fullest as much as he does.
That's why they've paired him with Maeve Mathieson, mother-of-one from Newcastle. Maeve had a pretty unconventional wedding entrance, as she rode horseback wearing a black dress to the aisle. But, sadly for her, Joe seemed unimpressed, as he told the cameras: “I thought you wear black for a funeral, not a wedding.” He later shared his doubts, adding: “I’m not 100% sure Maeve is my type."
As we watch Joe and Maeve's relationship unfold - here's everything we know about Joe from his age and hometown to his career and past party antics.
How old is MAFS UK's Joe?
Joe entered the experiment at 31 years old.
Where is MAFS UK's Joe from?
He is from Huddersfield a town in West Yorkshire.
What is Joe from MAFS UK's job?
Joe works as a personal trainer.
While he says the job has does wonders for his body and mind, he admits that he may have let the lines between work and fun get blurred a couple of times, as he revealed most of his clients are women.
What is MAFS UK Joe's Instagram?
You can follow the personal trainer here: @joe_wood93
