MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after shocking show exit

Married at First Sight groom Joe Wood has addressed him leaving the show during episode 18. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Halfway through the experiment, things all became too much for groom Joe on Married at First Sight UK. After some promising weeks of bonding, and even love, Joe's relationship with wife Maeve was suddenly called into question when he left the show, leaving Maeve to return to an empty apartment.

In their latest commitment ceremony, Joe opened up about how their had been a death in the family but that he hadn't wanted to bring it up to Maeve or the rest of cast for fear of bringing down the mood. Relationship expert Paul Brunson ventured that this might mean he isn't as emotionally connected to Maeve as he had thought.

Then, when the couples were separated and placed into two groups for the day, Joe found himself opening up to fellow groom Ashley about his relationship worries.

Paul suggested Joe wasn't as "emotionally connected" to Maeve has he felt he was. Picture: Channel 4

"I feel like me and Maeve have been in this bubble and I've been in denial about all the differences we actually have. How maybe we're not compatible, but because we've been in this bubble I've ignored it all," Joe explained to Ashley.

Ashley called into question whether Joe still stood by telling Maeve that he loved her. "I do love her in a way, but am I truly head over heels truly in love? Probably not," he replied.

Joe then made the decision to take a break from the show and left without saying goodbye to Maeve. The end of the episode teased his return, assuring fans he hadn't left for good.

Now, after the scenes aired, Joe has addressed his shocking show exit.

Taking to Instagram, Joe said: "REALITY CHECK‼️ The MAFS bubble is a real thing, and it’s easy to forget about the real world.

"Receiving the news of a family passing was certainly a wake up call and put things into perspective. Balancing this with the MAFS life was something I found very difficult, and I appreciate the love and support ❤️"

While Maeve hasn't directly commented on the events of the episode, she shared a cryptic post to her Instagram story saying: "You really DO learn something new everyday."

