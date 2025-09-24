Are MAFS UK's Joe and Maeve still together?

Joe and Maeve got married on Married at First Sight UK.

Joe and Maeve married on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Joe and Maeve met on Married at First Sight UK, are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know about the MAFS UK 2025 couple.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mum-of-one, and self-confessed ‘troublemaker’ or 'radgie' (to any Newcastle folk), Maeve has entered the Married at First Sight experiment with hopes of finally securing a mature relationship, after years of fighting with her parents over the boys she goes for.

And Joe has joined the experiment after a frank conversation with his mum forced him to put an end to his excessive party days. The 31-year-old personal trainer is now looking for his partner-in-crime to live life to the fullest with.

While the experts have matched these two together, revelations on their wedding day put into question their compatibility. Maeve admitted that she can be an argumentative drunk. This paired with her choice to wear black to their wedding, and enter horseback, had Joe saying: "I'm not 100% sure Maeve is my type."

So, did Maeve and Joe manage to work past their differences? Or did their romance end quicker than it started? Here's what we know.

Maeve entered her wedding on horseback. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Joe and Maeve still together?

While the show is still airing, there's no knowing if Joe and Maeve are still together as the cast tend to keep things under wraps until their relationship plays out on screen.

But there are some cast members who spill the tea, so keep this page bookmarked as we will update it as soon as we know the truth.

What we do know about the pair is that they don't follow each other on Instagram. This could be a sign that things did not go well, or a sign that they are keeping things on the down low.

When Joe revealed he was going on MAFS, he said: "If all else fails… marry a stranger 😂"

Meanwhile, Maeve shared the news saying: "SURPRISE! 🥂👰🏻‍♀️ Not gonna lie… I did a thing 😂💍 Your favourite radgie only went and got MARRIED on telly 🤯"

MAFS UK's Maeve and Joe on their wedding day. Picture: E4

Read more MAFS news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.