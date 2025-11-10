MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth "ghosted" by Joe after spontaneous trip together

MAFS UK's Joe reportedly ghosted Julia-Ruth. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth has revealed what really went on with Maeve's ex-husband Joe.

The cast of Married at First Sight UK 2025, were hit with the revelation of all revelations on Sunday night (episode 31), as it was revealed that Julia-Ruth had been on holiday and slept with Maeve's ex-husband Joe.

It was also revealed that she'd been texting Nelly's ex-husband Steven, and they were arranging a date. "What is wrong with you?" Maeve quizzed Julia-Ruth after she admitted to sleeping with Joe.

Now, defending herself as "just a woman who was trying to find love and connection", Julia-Ruth has revealed all of the goings on with Joe, including that he ended up ghosting her.

MAFS UK's Sarah was astonished when Julia-Ruth's trip with Joe was revealed. Picture: E4

In an Instagram post, Julia-Ruth started by saying, "Oh dear… I guess the cat’s out of the bag". She added: "After everything that happened during the experiment, I felt incredibly isolated and reached out to some of the cast who were already out.

"Joe and I ended up taking a very spontaneous trip together, and honestly, it was amazing. I hadn’t laughed that much in months, he reminded me of who I am and how I deserve to be treated."

However, revealing the outcome of her whirlwind romance with Joe, she said: "That said, things didn’t end the way I expected. We had planned for me to visit him again after our trip, but the day before I was meant to go, I was ghosted.

"I never got an explanation, and we haven’t really spoken since. It hurt, but I don’t regret the experience itself or getting to know Joe. What I do regret is that our actions caused hurt to others ( Maeve in particular ) and for that, I’m truly sorry."

Her post ended with: "… 3 husbands 1 series, that’s gotta be a first 😅"

The MAFS UK bride went on to share never-been-seen-before pictures from her holiday with Joe in Lanzarote.

At the time of writing, Joe hasn't addressed his and Julia-Ruth's trip. However, Maeve shared a video lip syncing to Lily Allen's 'Madeline', replacing the lyric Madeline with Lanzarote.

Julia-Ruth went on to add, via her Instagram story, that she wants to stand her ground on the fact that all parties involved were single at the time. She said she apologised to Nelly and Maeve about getting involved with their exes a long time a go too.

She signed off with: "I do hope the boys are getting the same heat and comments. You love to attack a black woman, go get your boys!"

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth shares pics from trip with Joe. Picture: Instagram

Joe left the experiment at a similar time to Julia-Ruth, although he had unofficially left days before as he walked out on Maeve to process his feelings towards her and family matters.

A heartbroken Maeve was left alone at what should have been their final commitment ceremony, with relationship expert Mel Schilling reading out a letter Joe had written for Maeve.

On the other hand, Julia-Ruth left the experiment when her marriage to Divarni had reached breaking point. Divarni felt Julia-Ruth hadn't taken accountability over her actions and they ended things on a sour note.

