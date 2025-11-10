MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth "ghosted" by Joe after spontaneous trip together

"… 3 husbands 1 series, that’s gotta be a first"

10 November 2025, 12:17

MAFS UK's Maeve, Joe and Julia-Ruth
MAFS UK's Joe reportedly ghosted Julia-Ruth. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth has revealed what really went on with Maeve's ex-husband Joe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The cast of Married at First Sight UK 2025, were hit with the revelation of all revelations on Sunday night (episode 31), as it was revealed that Julia-Ruth had been on holiday and slept with Maeve's ex-husband Joe.

It was also revealed that she'd been texting Nelly's ex-husband Steven, and they were arranging a date. "What is wrong with you?" Maeve quizzed Julia-Ruth after she admitted to sleeping with Joe.

Now, defending herself as "just a woman who was trying to find love and connection", Julia-Ruth has revealed all of the goings on with Joe, including that he ended up ghosting her.

MAFS UK's Sarah was astonished when Julia-Ruth's trip with Joe was revealed
MAFS UK's Sarah was astonished when Julia-Ruth's trip with Joe was revealed. Picture: E4

In an Instagram post, Julia-Ruth started by saying, "Oh dear… I guess the cat’s out of the bag". She added: "After everything that happened during the experiment, I felt incredibly isolated and reached out to some of the cast who were already out.

"Joe and I ended up taking a very spontaneous trip together, and honestly, it was amazing. I hadn’t laughed that much in months, he reminded me of who I am and how I deserve to be treated."

However, revealing the outcome of her whirlwind romance with Joe, she said: "That said, things didn’t end the way I expected. We had planned for me to visit him again after our trip, but the day before I was meant to go, I was ghosted.

"I never got an explanation, and we haven’t really spoken since. It hurt, but I don’t regret the experience itself or getting to know Joe. What I do regret is that our actions caused hurt to others ( Maeve in particular ) and for that, I’m truly sorry."

Her post ended with: "… 3 husbands 1 series, that’s gotta be a first 😅"

The MAFS UK bride went on to share never-been-seen-before pictures from her holiday with Joe in Lanzarote.

At the time of writing, Joe hasn't addressed his and Julia-Ruth's trip. However, Maeve shared a video lip syncing to Lily Allen's 'Madeline', replacing the lyric Madeline with Lanzarote.

Julia-Ruth went on to add, via her Instagram story, that she wants to stand her ground on the fact that all parties involved were single at the time. She said she apologised to Nelly and Maeve about getting involved with their exes a long time a go too.

She signed off with: "I do hope the boys are getting the same heat and comments. You love to attack a black woman, go get your boys!"

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth shares pics from trip with Joe
MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth shares pics from trip with Joe. Picture: Instagram

Joe left the experiment at a similar time to Julia-Ruth, although he had unofficially left days before as he walked out on Maeve to process his feelings towards her and family matters.

A heartbroken Maeve was left alone at what should have been their final commitment ceremony, with relationship expert Mel Schilling reading out a letter Joe had written for Maeve.

On the other hand, Julia-Ruth left the experiment when her marriage to Divarni had reached breaking point. Divarni felt Julia-Ruth hadn't taken accountability over her actions and they ended things on a sour note.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

The MAFS UK 2025 cast will be making their final vows

MAFS UK 2025 gets a huge TV schedule shake up for last week

Emma was paired with Caspar by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Who is MAFS UK's Emma Barnes? Age, job, Instagram and life after the experiment

Kristina and Kieran were matched on MAFS UK 2024

Why MAFS UK 2024's Kieran and Kristina split

Kieran stars in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Kieran from MAFS UK 2024? Age, job, where he's from & new girlfriend

Kristina stars in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Kristina from MAFS UK 2024? Age, job, Instagram, where she’s from & who she married

MAFS UK's Rebecca shares unaired clip from her final date with Bailey

MAFS UK's Rebecca reveals surprising unaired clip from her final date with Bailey

Hot On Capital

Where is Maxton Hall set? The school is a real location you can visit

Where is Maxton Hall set? The school is a real location you can visit

How To Read The Maxton Hall Books In English - Save Me Trilogy Translation

Are the Maxton Hall books available in English? How to read the Save Me trilogy translation
Caroline Flack and Lewis Burton smiling together and Lewis pictured posing.

Who was Caroline Flack's boyfriend and where is he now?

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren have been making sly digs at one another on social media

Love Island's Lauren and Harrison's recent break up takes a messy turn

Love Island

Amy Hart outside the Love Island villa and pictured with her husband with a baby sonogram.

Love Island's Amy Hart pregnant with second child after two heartbreaking miscarriages

Love Island

Caroline hosting in 2018 and with Olly Murs hosting Xtra Factor.

What TV shows did Caroline Flack do before Love Island?

Love Island

Will Justin Bieber go on tour in 2026? Here's what we know

Is Justin Bieber going on tour in 2026?

Chrishell says she's "done" with Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

Chrishell officially leaves Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

What time does Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl come out? Release time confirmed

Why Taylor Swift didn't get any Grammy nominations for the 2026 awards

Kim Kardashian at the premiere of All's Fair and a still from the show

Kim Kardashian responds to All's Fair being slammed by critics

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite amid unconfirmed reports and speculation about 'complaints' filed before filming

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on David Harbour "bond" amid 'bullying' reports

Maxton Hall Books: Do Ruby And James End Up Together?

Do Ruby and James end up together? Here's what happens in the Maxton Hall books

Rosalía 'La Perla' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained

What does 'La Perla' mean? Rosalía's savage 'La Perla' lyrics translated into English

Aitch, Vogue Williams, and Angry Ginge all pictured.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line up 'revealed' before stars head into jungle

MAFS UK's Bailey shares adorable post of his daughter after heart-wrenching final date with Rebecca

MAFS UK's Bailey shares adorable post of his daughter after heart-wrenching final date with Rebecca
Julia-Ruth pictured drinking and Nelly looking angry.

MAFS UK’s Julia-Ruth dramatic return confirmed with an explosive reunion

Jessie J joins Capital's Jingle Bell line-up for Night Two

We've announced our star-studded line-up for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

Here's why hit dating show MAFS UK is no longer airing on Thursdays

Here's why MAFS UK isn't on Thursdays

Ashley pictured smiling at a dinner party and April pictured laughing.

MAFS UK's April and Ashley fuel dating rumours with cosy ice skating date

More TV & Entertainment News

First-ever Love Island star set to perform in the Eurovision Song Contest

Love Island star announced as the first Eurovision contestant for 2026

Love Island

MAFS UK's Grace has called out the production company for 'sanitising' her story

MAFS UK's Grace fumes at production for 'sanitising' her story

Taylor Momsen says Gossip Girl was "killing her" before she quit the show mid-season

Taylor Momsen says Gossip Girl was "killing" her before she quit the show mid-season

Louis Tomlinson teases upcoming project with Zayn Malik is "different" to what's been done before

Louis Tomlinson breaks silence on secret Netflix project with Zayn: 'There's not much like it'
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about why she won't reveal anything about her baby daughter

Millie Bobby Brown explains why she won't reveal anything about her baby daughter

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Rebecca's MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with her ex Mark.

MAFS UK's Rebecca’s ‘ex-boyfriend’ claims she left him to go on show

MAFS UK's Keye responds to being labelled "classist" and "entitled" by viewers

MAFS UK's Keye responds to being labelled "classist" and "entitled" by viewers

Steven pictured holding his phone and Julia-Ruth at a dinner party.

MAFS UK's Steven and Julia-Ruth dating theories explained

Steven's MAFS promo image and him pictured holding his phone up.

MAFS UK's Steven reveals he ‘secretly quit' show in unaired scenes with producers

MAFS promo image and Rebecca and Davide pictured looking shocked.

MAFS UK couple reportedly split in secret after filming wrapped

Rebecca and Bailey pictured at a commitment ceremony and smiling in a selfie.

MAFS fans spot major clue Rebecca and Bailey have split